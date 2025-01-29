Govt raises procurement price of C-heavy molasses ethanol by Rs 1.69/litre

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a three per cent increase in the procurement price for ethanol made from C-heavy molasses to Rs 57.97 per litre for the 2024-25 supply year, while keeping rates unchanged for other feedstock.

The ethanol supply year runs from November to October.

Last year, the Centre had suspended production of ethanol from B-heavy molasses and sugarcane juice to conserve sugar for domestic consumption. However, a few months ago, the suspension was lifted.

Until a few years ago, C-heavy molasses was the preferred route for making ethanol by sugar companies, but of late, the bulk of ethanol from sugarcane is being produced from B-heavy molasses and directly from sugarcane juice. C-heavy molasses contains very little sugar content compared to other sugarcane feedstock.

Prices for ethanol produced from B-heavy molasses and sugarcane juice/sugar/sugar syrup remain unchanged at Rs 60.73 and Rs 65.61 per litre, respectively.

As in previous years, goods and services tax (GST) and transportation charges will be paid separately to support sugarcane farmers.

All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA) chairman Praful Vithalani described the selective price hike as a "precautionary step," suggesting the government may want to boost sugar production by not increasing prices for syrup- and B-molasses-derived ethanol.

Ethanol blending by public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) has risen from 38 crore litres in 2013-14 to 707 crore litres in 2023-24, achieving an average blending of 14.60 per cent.

The ethanol blending programme (EBP) has generated foreign exchange savings of over Rs 1,13,007 crore and substituted about 193 lakh tonnes of crude oil in the decade until December 1, 2024, the statement added.