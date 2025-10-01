Govt raises wheat MSP by 6.59% to ₹2,585; safflower tops hike list

After a sharp rise of more than 7 per cent two years ago, the Central government has increased the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of wheat for the 2026–27 season (April–March) by 6.6 per cent to Rs 2,585 per quintal, almost the same as the percentage increase announced this year.

The MSP for the 2025–26 marketing season was Rs 2,425 per quintal. Wheat is the most important cereal crop grown in the rabi season. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

The wheat marketing year starts from April, with much of the procurement completed by June. Other rabi crops include jowar, barley, gram and lentil.

The government has set a record wheat production target of 119 million tonnes for the 2025–26 crop year (July–June), compared to an estimated 117.5 million tonnes in 2024–25. “The MSP increase in several crops is less than the increase in dearness allowance of government servants, which means farmers have been short-changed again,” said Sudhir Panwar, former member of the Uttar Pradesh Planning Commission. Briefing the media, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Cabinet had approved MSPs for six rabi crops for 2026–27 based on the recommendations of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP).

In absolute terms, the highest increase was announced for safflower at Rs 600 per quintal, followed by lentil (masur) at Rs 300 per quintal. For rapeseed and mustard, the increase is Rs 250 per quintal; gram Rs 225 per quintal; barley Rs 170 per quintal; and wheat Rs 160 per quintal. The MSP for barley has been raised to Rs 2,150 per quintal from Rs 1,980 per quintal. Among key rabi pulses, the MSP for gram has been fixed at Rs 5,875 per quintal, up from Rs 5,650 per quintal, while lentil MSP has been raised to Rs 7,000 per quintal from Rs 6,700 per quintal.