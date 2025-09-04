Home / Industry / Agriculture / GST rate cuts to boost demand in India's ₹19 trillion dairy sector: Govt

GST rate cuts to boost demand in India's ₹19 trillion dairy sector: Govt

The government on Thursday said the decision to ensure that most dairy products are now either exempt from tax or attract only a 5 per cent rate will boost demand in the Rs 19 lakh crore industry.

milk factory amul mother dairy
The ministry said that lower taxation will help reduce operational costs and curb adulteration. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 6:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The government on Thursday said the decision to ensure that most dairy products are now either exempt from tax or attract only a 5 per cent rate will boost demand in the Rs 19 lakh crore industry.

In an official statement, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying said the 56th GST Council, in its meeting held on Wednesday, approved sweeping tax rationalisations on milk and milk products.

"These reforms mark one of the most comprehensive overhauls of GST rates in the sector, ensuring that most dairy products are now either exempt from tax or attract only a 5 per cent rate," it added.

Under the revised structure, effective from September 22, 2025, the GST rate on ultra-high temperature (UHT) milk is reduced to nil from 5 per cent.

The GST on paneer / chhena (Pre-packaged and labelled) has been reduced from 5 per cent to nil.

Butter, ghee, dairy spreads, cheese, condensed milk, milk-based beverages will attract 5 per cent GST from 12 per cent.

The GST on ice cream will come down to 5 per cent from 18 per cent. Milk cans will attract 5 per cent GST against 12 per cent, the statement said.

"This significant tax rationalisation is expected to boost the dairy sector and extend benefits to both farmers and consumers, contributing to the overall socio-economic development in the country," the ministry said.

The reform will directly benefit over 8 crore rural farmer families, particularly small, marginal and landless labourers engaged in rearing milch animals for their livelihoods.

The ministry said that lower taxation will help reduce operational costs and curb adulteration.

India is the world's largest milk producer, with an output of 239 million tonnes in 202324, accounting for about 24 per cent of global milk production.

The overall market size of the Indian dairy sector is estimated at Rs 18.98 lakh crore in 2024.

"These recent GST reforms will give a major boost in further enhancing productivity and competitiveness of the sector while ensuring sustainable livelihoods," the ministry said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Heavy rainfall hits Kharif crops in Rajasthan in the last fortnight

Premium

Centre approves 60,000 tonnes of urea for Chhattisgarh amid shortage

Textiles minister reviews MSP readiness for cotton procurement season

Premium

Vegetable prices steady in Delhi despite heavy rain in North India

Centre sets rice procurement target at 46.34 mt for 2025-26 season

Topics :GST rate cutsGST Revampdairy sector

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 6:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story