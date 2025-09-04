GST rate cuts to boost demand in India's ₹19 trillion dairy sector: Govt

The government on Thursday said the decision to ensure that most dairy products are now either exempt from tax or attract only a 5 per cent rate will boost demand in the Rs 19 lakh crore industry.

In an official statement, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying said the 56th GST Council, in its meeting held on Wednesday, approved sweeping tax rationalisations on milk and milk products.

"These reforms mark one of the most comprehensive overhauls of GST rates in the sector, ensuring that most dairy products are now either exempt from tax or attract only a 5 per cent rate," it added.

Under the revised structure, effective from September 22, 2025, the GST rate on ultra-high temperature (UHT) milk is reduced to nil from 5 per cent. The GST on paneer / chhena (Pre-packaged and labelled) has been reduced from 5 per cent to nil. Butter, ghee, dairy spreads, cheese, condensed milk, milk-based beverages will attract 5 per cent GST from 12 per cent. The GST on ice cream will come down to 5 per cent from 18 per cent. Milk cans will attract 5 per cent GST against 12 per cent, the statement said. "This significant tax rationalisation is expected to boost the dairy sector and extend benefits to both farmers and consumers, contributing to the overall socio-economic development in the country," the ministry said.