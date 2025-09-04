Home / Industry / Agriculture / Heavy rainfall hits Kharif crops in Rajasthan in the last fortnight

Heavy rainfall hits Kharif crops in Rajasthan in the last fortnight

Major crops such as moong, bajra, maize, soybean, groundnut, and cotton are most impacted

kharif sowing 2025, arhar acreage, urad acreage, soybean sowing India, cotton sowing delay, pulses import impact, paddy sowing increase, monsoon farming India, groundnut acreage growth, pest attack on cotton
premium
According to trade estimates in the Hanumangarh area, 30 per cent of the cotton crop has been affected.
Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 5:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Kharif crops in Rajasthan have been hit by heavy rainfall last fortnight, said commodity traders.
 
According to traders, in August, kharif crops were drying due to scanty rainfall for 20-25 days. Now, the problem of damage and rotting of crops may arise as agricultural fields are filled with rainwater.
 
Major crops such as moong, bajra, maize, soybean, groundnut, and cotton are most impacted. 
 

Also Read

Premium

Scanty monsoon rainfall fans crop loss fear among farmers in Rajasthan

Premium

Higher MSP, import curbs help moong acreage surpass last year's level

Goa to roll out new salt-tolerant paddy variety for 2026 kharif season

PM tells farmers to ask scientists questions to clear doubts on agri issues

Cabinet approves hike in paddy MSP by ₹69 per quintal for Kharif season

Also, it is feared that moong-moth, groundnut, millet, guar, and maize crops may be damaged in the next few days if the incessant rains continue.
 
Jaipur’s guar trader Ramavtar Khandelwal said that there is a possibility of more crops being damaged in Kota, Bundi, Baran, Manoharthana, and Sawai Madhopur areas. Few crops in the Sikar district of the Shekhawati belt have also been damaged.
 
However, he said that the percentage of damage cannot be determined right now. “The guar crop was sown late in western Rajasthan, so there has been no damage to the guar so far.”
 
He said that there is not much possibility of damage to pearl millet (bajra) as its sowing was also delayed this year. 
 
Shyam Natani, a moong trader from Jaipur, said that any rain in the future will damage the crop as water has started filling in the fields. 
 
According to trade estimates in the Hanumangarh area, 30 per cent of the cotton crop has been affected. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Centre approves 60,000 tonnes of urea for Chhattisgarh amid shortage

Textiles minister reviews MSP readiness for cotton procurement season

Premium

Vegetable prices steady in Delhi despite heavy rain in North India

Centre sets rice procurement target at 46.34 mt for 2025-26 season

Farm sector GVA rises 3.7% in Q1 FY26, up from 1.5% a year earlier

Topics :Kharif cropsKharif outputRajasthan governmentagriculture economy

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 5:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story