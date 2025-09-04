Heavy rainfall hits Kharif crops in Rajasthan in the last fortnight

Kharif crops in Rajasthan have been hit by heavy rainfall last fortnight, said commodity traders.

According to traders, in August, kharif crops were drying due to scanty rainfall for 20-25 days. Now, the problem of damage and rotting of crops may arise as agricultural fields are filled with rainwater.

Major crops such as moong, bajra, maize, soybean, groundnut, and cotton are most impacted.

Also, it is feared that moong-moth, groundnut, millet, guar, and maize crops may be damaged in the next few days if the incessant rains continue.

Jaipur’s guar trader Ramavtar Khandelwal said that there is a possibility of more crops being damaged in Kota, Bundi, Baran, Manoharthana, and Sawai Madhopur areas. Few crops in the Sikar district of the Shekhawati belt have also been damaged.