Home / Industry / Agriculture / Centre approves 60,000 tonnes of urea for Chhattisgarh amid shortage

Centre approves 60,000 tonnes of urea for Chhattisgarh amid shortage

The state government has said it is addressing supply chain issues and promoting alternative fertilisers, due to the shortfall of diammonium phosphate (DAP) and urea

fertiliser
premium
According to officials, fertiliser distribution through cooperative societies and private dealers is being conducted in an organised and timely manner.
R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 3:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Centre has approved an additional allocation of 60,000 tonnes of urea for Chhattisgarh, providing major relief at a time when the state is facing severe shortage of the fertiliser. 
Of this, 20,000 tonnes will be supplied in the first week of September, 35,000 tonnes in the second week, and the remaining 5,000 tonnes by the end of the month, a government spokesperson said. 
The state government has said it is addressing supply chain issues and promoting alternative fertilisers, due to the shortfall of diammonium phosphate (DAP) and urea. Recently, Chhattisgarh Agriculture Minister Ramvichar Netam and MPs from the state met Union fertilisers minister J P Nadda to inform him of the crisis. 
However, opposition leaders and farmers allege mismanagement and reduced supply quotas. According to farmers, they are facing difficulties in acquiring fertilisers from cooperatives, and are forced to buy them at inflated prices from the black market. 
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the state government was sensitive to every requirement of farmers, and the additional allocation would help safeguard their kharif crops. “Fertiliser supply during the kharif season is being prioritised. So far, 98 per cent of the targeted urea has already reached farmers,” he said, adding that adequate fertiliser will be supplied in line with weather and crop requirements. 
According to officials, fertiliser distribution through cooperative societies and private dealers is being conducted in an organised and timely manner. 
Chhattisgarh State Cooperative Marketing Federation (Markfed) officials quoting the latest figure said that a total stock of 702,642 metric tonnes of urea has been stored — 391,079 metric tonnes in the cooperative sector and 311,563 metric tonnes in the private sector. Out of this, 638,599 metric tonnes have already been distributed to farmers. This figure is higher than the 617,798 metric tonnes distributed during the same period last year, the officials added. 
For the ongoing kharif season, the Centre has set a target of 1.4 million tonnes of chemical fertilisers for Chhattisgarh. According to latest figures, 1.3 million tonnes of chemical fertilisers have already been distributed to farmers in the state. 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Textiles minister reviews MSP readiness for cotton procurement season

Premium

Vegetable prices steady in Delhi despite heavy rain in North India

Centre sets rice procurement target at 46.34 mt for 2025-26 season

Farm sector GVA rises 3.7% in Q1 FY26, up from 1.5% a year earlier

Nabard to raise maiden external commercial borrowing in FY26, says chief

Topics :Vishnu Deo SaiChhattisgarhfertilisersUreaKharif seasonAgriculture

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story