Home / Industry / Agriculture / Crops sown in 53,000 hectares destroyed in recent floods in Haridwar

Crops sown in 53,000 hectares destroyed in recent floods in Haridwar

Crops sown in over 53,000 hectares in Laksar, Khanpur and Manglaur in Haridwar district of Uttarakhand have been destroyed in the recent floods, the state agriculture minister has said

Press Trust of India Dehradun
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2023 | 4:40 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Crops sown in over 53,000 hectares in Laksar, Khanpur and Manglaur in Haridwar district of Uttarakhand have been destroyed in the recent floods, the state agriculture minister has said.

Uttarakhand's Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi, who visited more than 35 flood-hit villages of the district on Sunday, said the damage is pegged at around Rs 38 crore as per preliminary estimates.

Crops in more than 91,000 hectares of area were sown in the district.

Damaged crops include sugarcane, paddy and vegetables, Joshi said, adding that the affected areas will be declared disaster-hit and adequate compensation will be given to farmers, Joshi said.

He said apart from the compensation, he will request the chief minister to provide financial assistance from the disaster relief fund to farmers as per central government norms.

The Pushkar Singh Dhami government stands with the disaster-hit people and they will be given all possible assistance, Joshi said.

There will be a stay of three months on the recovery of agricultural loans from farmers and their demand for interest waiver will also be considered, he said.

Chemical effluents from State Infrastructure And Industrial Development Corporation Of Uttarakhand Ltd, which made their way into the fields during the floods, also seem to have damaged the crops, Joshi said, adding that officials have been asked to look into the matter.

Also Read

Schools shut from July 10-17 in U'khand's Haridwar in view of Kanwar Mela

IMD disagrees with Skymet, says India will have a normal monsoon this year

Reliance Jio launches its 'True 5G' services in Uttarakhand's Haridwar

U'khand Kanwar yatra: Devotees asked to bring IDs, keep 'kanwars' smaller

Met dept issues flood alert amid rainfall in Haridwar, Mussorie districts

Youth to survey farm areas and crops sown instead of patwaris in MP

Statsguru: India's agri output may outpace global growth over 10-yr period

Focus on research in animal husbandry, fisheries for overall growth: Tomar

MDA scheme to cut 9.6mn tons chemical fertiliser imports, says IBA

Soybean sown in 905,000 hectares in current kharif season, says SOPA

Topics :Ministry Of AgricultureUttarakhandmonsoon rainfall

First Published: Jul 24 2023 | 4:40 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story