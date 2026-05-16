ICAR to introduce performance ranking system for all institutions

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has served a showcause notice to the director of ICAR-National Research Centre for Grapes following complaints of serious administrative lapses and lack of vision at the Pune-based institute during a surprise inspection earlier this week.

Chairing a high-level review meeting in New Delhi today, Chouhan reviewed the functioning of certain institutions under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

According to an official statement, the minister said that, as part of a broader institutional overhaul, ICAR will introduce performance benchmarks and ranking parameters for all its institutes.

He also asked officials to prepare a roadmap for institutional reforms ahead of ICAR’s Foundation Day on July 16.