Life sciences major Bayer launches ForwardFarm for first time in India

Global life sciences major Bayer has launched the concept of “Forward Farms” for the first time in India to promote sustainable agricultural practices through collaboration, innovation and knowledge sharing among farmers.

Spread over 18 hectares in Haryana’s Panipat, the Bayer ForwardFarm in India will demonstrate innovative farming techniques tailored to the needs of smallholder farmers in the country, the company said in a statement.

The farm in India integrates the practices of a Direct Seeded Rice (DSR) cropping system with innovative weed management, customised agronomy systems, and carbon farming.

Bayer ForwardFarm is a unique concept that introduces a convergence of innovative technologies and sustainable interventions specifically designed for smallholder farmers. Globally, Bayer has 29 such farms.