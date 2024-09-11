Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Life sciences major Bayer launches ForwardFarm for first time in India

Worldwide, Bayer has 29 such farms across the globe, and the first one was just launched in India

Bayer CropScience
Representative Picture
Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 8:23 PM IST
Global life sciences major Bayer has launched the concept of “Forward Farms” for the first time in India to promote sustainable agricultural practices through collaboration, innovation and knowledge sharing among farmers.

Spread over 18 hectares in Haryana’s Panipat,  the Bayer ForwardFarm in India will demonstrate innovative farming techniques tailored to the needs of smallholder farmers in the country, the company said in a statement.

The farm in India integrates the practices of a Direct Seeded Rice (DSR) cropping system with innovative weed management, customised agronomy systems, and carbon farming.

Bayer ForwardFarm is a unique concept that introduces a convergence of innovative technologies and sustainable interventions specifically designed for smallholder farmers. Globally, Bayer has 29 such farms.

It also provides advanced techniques to optimise nutrient use and water efficiency and the use of vermicompost to enhance soil health, coupled with IoT technologies for precise monitoring and management of agricultural processes. It also uses irrigation and drone technology.

Under the Forward Farms programme, Bayer partners with independent farmers to show how tailored solutions, modern tools and practices, proactive stewardship measures, and partnerships are enabling farmers to run successful businesses while providing enough food for a growing world, and in a way that preserves the environment.
Topics :BayerFarmingfarm sectorAgriculture

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 7:41 PM IST

