Home / Industry / Agriculture / India will protect farmers' interest in US trade talks: Agri min Chouhan

India will protect farmers' interest in US trade talks: Agri min Chouhan

The negotiators are expected to agree on the framework for the broad contours of the first phase of the bilateral deal, expected to be signed by fall (September-October) 2025

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh
Shivraj was responding to a query on how India would safeguard farmers amid US pressure for greater market access for American agricultural and horticultural products (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 2:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India will prioritise protecting its farmers' interests while assessing potential gains and losses in the ongoing trade negotiations with the United States over agricultural market access, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

"Our priority is to protect the interest of our farmers. India will not work closing its eyes. We will assess our gains and losses. Keeping that in mind, an agreement will be finalised," Chouhan told PTI in an interview.

He was responding to a query on how India would safeguard farmers amid US pressure for greater market access for American agricultural and horticultural products.

The negotiators are expected to agree on the framework for the broad contours of the first phase of the bilateral deal, expected to be signed by fall (September-October) 2025.

"The discussions are ongoing between India and the US. One thing is clear, we will protect the interest of our farmers. When we talk about two nations, we need to see the overall trade," the minister added.

According to a NITI Aayog report, "Promoting India-US Agricultural Trade under the new US Trade Regime", the value for US agriculture and allied product exports to India was about $2.22 billion in the triennium ending 2024.

In the same period, India exported $5.75 billion worth of agricultural products to the US.

India's main agricultural exports to the US include frozen shrimp, basmati rice, spices, processed cereals, and other value-added products.

The US wants to export more agricultural products such as corn, soybeans, and animal feed, but faces high Indian tariffs -- especially in agriculture, where average tariffs can reach up to 39-50 per cent.

The minister's comments come as India and the US continue negotiations on expanding agricultural trade, with Washington seeking reduced tariffs and improved market access for its farm products in the Indian market.

India is cautious about fully opening its agriculture and dairy markets due to concerns about potential backlash from rural communities and the need to protect domestic producers from global price volatility.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Farmers' body calls for investment boost to tackle climate-farming barriers

Fertiliser sector needs policy clarity to attract investment: FAI chairman

ICRISAT, others partner to launch agri co-op centre for Global South

Premium

Edible oil duty cuts good for importers, consumers, but farmers may suffer

Cooperative sugar mills seek ethanol price revision as blending dips to 28%

Topics :Shivraj Singh ChouhanIndian Farmersagriculture in Indiaagricultural sector

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story