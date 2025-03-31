Indian mills produced 24.8 MT of sugar so far in 2024-25 season: Report
The Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association said that in this season Indian mills have produced 24.8 million metric tonnes of sugar so far
Indian mills have produced 24.8 million metric tons of sugar so far in the 2024-25 season, the Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association said in a statement on Monday.
