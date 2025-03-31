Home / Industry / Agriculture / Indian mills produced 24.8 MT of sugar so far in 2024-25 season: Report

Indian mills produced 24.8 MT of sugar so far in 2024-25 season: Report

The Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association said that in this season Indian mills have produced 24.8 million metric tonnes of sugar so far

Indian mills have produced 24.8 million metric tons of sugar so far in the 2024-25 season. | Representative Photo: Shutterstock
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 8:18 PM IST
Indian mills have produced 24.8 million metric tons of sugar so far in the 2024-25 season, the Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association said in a statement on Monday.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
First Published: Mar 31 2025 | 8:18 PM IST

