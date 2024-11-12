Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / Agriculture / Lifting rice export curbs can help push agri exports over $50 bn in FY25

Lifting rice export curbs can help push agri exports over $50 bn in FY25

The official said export curbs on rice, wheat, and sugar impact agri exports to the tune of about $6-7 billion

Rice, Rice exports, Storage
The commerce ministry is aiming at taking the agri exports to $100 billion by 2030. | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 6:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The country's agri exports are expected to cross $50 billion in 2024-25 on account of healthy demand and lifting on curbs on non-basmati rice, an official said on Tuesday.

The official said export curbs on rice, wheat, and sugar impact agri exports to the tune of about $6-7 billion.

"But now the curbs have been removed on rice, we expect that the agri exports will cross $ 50 billion. So far the trend is good, though the growth rate is not positive but as now rice is opened, by December-end, we will be in the positive zone," the official added.

Rice exports are likely to reach 17-18 million tonnes this fiscal year as against 14-15 million tonnes last year.

"It will give a big boost to exports," the official said, adding that basmati shipments may touch 5.5 million tonnes, while parboiled could be around 7-8 million tonnes and over 4 million tonnes of non-basmati rice.

The main commodities, which are registering healthy growth included fruits, vegetables, meat and its products, beverages, and food processing.

More From This Section

Premium

Centre may raise purchase price of cane ethanol by up to Rs 3 per litre

Premium

The DAP gap: Is the ongoing shortage real, and can it be mitigated?

Govt procures 12.1 mn tonnes paddy from Punjab so far, 65% of target

NFCSF seeks govt intervention to protect sugar industry from 'collapse'

India's rice inventories hit record high at 29.7 MMT, triples govt target

Asked about any discussions on lifting the export ban on wheat, the official said so far there is no plan.

The commerce ministry is aiming at taking the agri exports to $100 billion by 2030.

In October, the government removed curbs on overseas shipments of non-basmati white rice and exempted parboiled rice and husked (brown) rice from export duty.

These measures came at a time when the country has ample stock of rice at government godowns and retail prices are also under control.

The country exported non-basmati white rice worth $ 201 million during April-August this fiscal. It was $ 852.52 million in 2023-24.

Though there was a ban on the exports, the government was allowing the shipments to friendly nations like Maldives, Mauritius, the UAE, and African countries.

This variety of rice is widely consumed in India and it also has demand in global markets, particularly in nations with a large Indian diaspora. The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine is among the factors that have disrupted the foodgrain supply chain.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Govt estimates record 119.93 mt rice output for year 2024-25 Kharif season

Govt decides to scrap export tax on parboiled rice to boost exports

Why India's easing of export curbs is important to global rice trade

Bengal exporters get relief as Centre lifts ban on non-basmati white rice

India's basmati rice exports surge after decision to remove floor price

Topics :India rice exportsrice exportNon-basmati exports

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 6:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story