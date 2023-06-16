Hopes of monsoon revival likely to bring relief for kharif sowing

The sluggish start has raised concerns that overall sowing could be delayed for many crops and if it goes beyond the ideal planting time, it might lead to loss of yield. Till this Friday, major kharif crops, barring sugarcane, have been planted on around 4.93 million hectares, marginally more than last year, owing to a jump in bajra acreage.

Sowing of kharif crops has not got off to a spectacular start this year due to the delayed onset of monsoon over most parts of the country and its tepid progress so far.