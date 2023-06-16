Home / Industry / Agriculture / Hopes of monsoon revival likely to bring relief for kharif sowing

Hopes of monsoon revival likely to bring relief for kharif sowing

The southwest monsoon between June 1 to June 16 is almost 47 per cent less than normal with rains yet to reach several parts of the country, where it should have been in the usual course otherwise

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
Premium
Hopes of monsoon revival likely to bring relief for kharif sowing

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 2:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Sowing of kharif crops has not got off to a spectacular start this year due to the delayed onset of monsoon over most parts of the country and its tepid progress so far. 
The sluggish start has raised concerns that overall sowing could be delayed for many crops and if it goes beyond the ideal planting time, it might lead to loss of yield. Till this Friday, major kharif crops, barring sugarcane, have been planted on around 4.93 million hectares, marginally more than last year, owing to a jump in bajra acreage. 

The southwest monsoon between June 1 to June 16 is almost 47 per cent less than normal with rains yet to reach several parts of the country, where it should have been in the usual course otherwise. However, the good news is that monsoon is expected to revive in a big way from June 20 onwards and as per the forecast made by senior weathermen, the revival will be due to active weather conditions over the west coast, over the Bay of Bengal and Central India. 
This should augur well for the pick-up in kharif sowing. Water levels in the 146-odd reservoirs monitored across the country-which is also an indicator of the prevailing scenario-showed that water levels in reservoirs as on June 15 were slightly less than the same period last year. However, they were much more than the average storage for the same period of past 10 years. 


Also Read

IMD disagrees with Skymet, says India will have a normal monsoon this year

All eyes on the monsoon progress as kharif crops sowing starts slow

2023 monsoon to be 'normal'; NW India might get 'below normal' rains: IMD

Normal monsoon key but not the only factor to keep inflation under control

Too early to say if sub-par monsoon will dent market sentiment: Analysts

Agri Min issues draft guidelines for registration of bio-stimulants

Farmers call off protest after Hry announces to hike MSP for sunflower crop

Bond auction: 11 states borrow Rs 22,500 crore; Maharashtra tops the list

Centre imposes stock limits on quantity of wheat to cool down prices

Seeds of stagnation in Bt cotton: Can newer variants impact productivity?

Topics :Monsoon Monsoon in IndiaKharif crops

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 5:08 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story