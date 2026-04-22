MP farmers to get four times compensation for rural land acquisition

He added that this demand had been raised for a long time, and earlier various packages had to be given to meet it. Now, there will be a direct increase in compensation. He noted that the state is witnessing annual capital investment of ₹70,000–75,000 crore, which requires significant land acquisition. This decision will ensure farmers get fair value for their land.
The chief minister further stated that once the gazette notification is issued, the order will apply to all land acquisition cases. With this decision, farmers will receive higher compensation for agricultural land acquired by the Centre and state governments for irrigation projects, roads, bridges, railways, and dam construction. “This will not only accelerate development works but also substantially improve the economic condition of farming families who give up their land,” Yadav said.