MP priority sector has credit potential of ₹3.75 trillion: Nabard

Addressing the seminar, Madhya Pradesh’s Cooperative Minister Vishwas Sarang praised Nabard’s contribution to the agriculture and rural development sectors of the state and assured all possible support. Sarang said, “Last year, the government provided ₹500 million each to six cooperative banks in the state so that they could overcome the financial crisis. The government’s plan is to eliminate their financial weakness (to wipe out their NPAs) within the next two years.”