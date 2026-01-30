Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Industry / Agriculture / MP priority sector has credit potential of ₹3.75 trillion: Nabard

MP priority sector has credit potential of ₹3.75 trillion: Nabard

Nabard estimates priority sector loan potential in Madhya Pradesh at ₹3.75 trillion for 2026-27, about 20% higher than last year, led by agriculture and MSMEs

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard)
premium
National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard)
Sandeep Kumar Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 7:29 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) has estimated loan potential of ₹3.75 trillion in the priority sector in Madhya Pradesh for 2026–27, about 20 per cent higher than last year’s ₹3.13 trillion.
 
According to the State Focus Paper presented by Nabard at the State Credit Seminar organised in Bhopal, of the estimated credit potential of ₹3.75 trillion, the maximum loan of ₹2.08 trillion has been earmarked for the agriculture sector, ₹1.46 trillion for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and the remaining ₹20,371 crore for export credit, education, housing, social infrastructure, renewable energy and other priority areas.
 
Addressing the seminar, Madhya Pradesh’s Cooperative Minister Vishwas Sarang praised Nabard’s contribution to the agriculture and rural development sectors of the state and assured all possible support. Sarang said, “Last year, the government provided ₹500 million each to six cooperative banks in the state so that they could overcome the financial crisis. The government’s plan is to eliminate their financial weakness (to wipe out their NPAs) within the next two years.”
 
He said the rural economy has a crucial role in fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of a developed India, and Nabard, along with state cooperative banks, will play an important role in strengthening the rural economy.
 
On the occasion, Nabard Madhya Pradesh’s chief general manager, C Saraswati, highlighted the role of institutional credit in increasing farmers’ productivity, promoting agri-tech innovations and accelerating the rural economy.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt conducting pilots with Agristack to link land, fertiliser use, crops

Premium

Centre likely to use digital farmer IDs to rationalise urea sales

Premium

Shift from cereals to horticulture gains pace across Indian farms

India needs fertiliser pricing reforms to restore soil health: Paper

Centre permits 500,000 tonnes of wheat product exports under strict rules

Topics :NABARDIndustry NewsAgricultureloanAgriculture creditMSME

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 7:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story