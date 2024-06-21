Share of crops declines; livestock and fishing up in agri GVO: NSO

The share of crops in the gross value of output (GVO) of agriculture and allied activities has seen a drop of 8 percentage point, while the portion of livestock, fishing, and aquaculture has seen a substantial jump between 2011-12 and 2022-23, a report from the National Statistical Organisation (NSO) says.

The report released on Friday indicated that while the crop sector remains the largest contributor to the overall GVO, its share has decreased significantly. The report reveals that the share of the crop sector in the GVO has decreased from 62.4 per cent to 54.3 per cent between 2011-12 and 2022-23.

In contrast, the share of livestock has risen from 25.6 per cent to 30.9 per cent, while fishing and aquaculture has increased from 4.2 per cent to 6.9 per cent.

The share of forestry and logging, however, remained unchanged at 7.9 per cent in 2022-23 compared to 7.8 per cent in 2011-12.

Markets in the several components of the crop sector such as cereals have strong government intervention while livestock and fishing have the least government role.

It is interesting to note that within the crop sector, the share of cereals in agriculture GVO has declined from 28.2 per cent to 27.2 per cent, while the share of fruits and vegetables has risen from 24.1 per cent to 28.2 per cent.

Additionally, the share of milk, meat, and eggs in the output of the livestock sub-sector has shifted to 66.5 per cent, 23.6 per cent, and 3.7 per cent, respectively, in 2022-23, compared to 62.4 per cent, 19.7 per cent, and 3.4 per cent in 2011-12.

The report also highlights that Uttar Pradesh has recorded the highest GVO of cereals since 2011-12, although its share of the total national output has decreased slightly from 18.6 per cent to 16.9 per cent in 2022-23.

Conversely, Madhya Pradesh recorded the highest GVO in pulses during 2022-23, with its share of the national output increasing from 21.1 per cent in 2011-12 to 22 per cent in 2022-23.

Govt imposes stock limit on tur & chana dal

- The government has imposed stock limits on tur, chana, and ‘kabuli chana’ until September 30, 2024, to control their prices.

- The order came on a day when Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed the government’s commitment to purchase 100 per cent of tur, urad, and masoor from farmers who register through the newly launched e-samriddhi portal.

- This initiative aims to make India self-sufficient in pulse production within the next two years.

- Chouhan also directed several states to identify fallow land for growing masoor and urged them to adopt better farming practices to boost tur production.

- The stock limit order said that wholesalers, retailers, and big retailers must report their stocks to the government every Friday.



- The stock limits are set at 200 tonnes for wholesalers, five tonnes for retailers, and five tonnes per outlet for big retailers.