Paddy sowing increases 4.29% so far in 2024-25 kharif season: Report

In the year-ago period, the area under paddy was 37.8 million hectare

seed paddy
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 8:35 PM IST
Paddy acreage increased by 4.29 per cent to 39.42 million hectare so far in the ongoing 2024-25 kharif (summer) season, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday.

In the year-ago period, the area under paddy was 37.8 million hectare.

Sowing of paddy, the main kharif crop, begins with the onset of the southwest monsoon in June, and harvesting takes place from October

Additionally, the area sown to pulses increased to 12.21 million hectare till August 27 of the ongoing season against 11.55 million hectare in the same period last year, the ministry said in a statement.

The coverage of 'arhar' rose to 4.57 million hectare from 4.07 million hectare. Arhar (tur) sowing has been completed.

The area sown to 'urad' was 2.9 million hectare against 3.08 million hectare.

The area under coarse cereals and 'Shree Anna' (millets) increased to 18.55 million hectare from 17.75 million hectare in the year-ago period.

Among coarse cereals, the area under maize rose to 8.72 million hectare against 8.12 million hectare.

Area sown to oilseeds rose marginally to 18.83 million hectare so far this kharif season from 18.73 million hectare a year ago.

Among cash crops, the area sown to sugarcane climbed marginally to 5.76 million hectare from 5.71 million hectare, cotton acreage declined to 11.13 million hectare from 12.27 million hectare, while jute-mesta acreage remained lower at 5,70,000 hectare against 6,56,00 hectare.

The overall area sown to all kharif crops remained higher by a little over 2 per cent at 106.5 million hectare compared to 104.48 million hectare in the same period last year.

The southwest monsoon in India is currently active and progressing well, with significant rainfall reported across various regions.


Topics :PaddyMinistry Of AgricultureAgricultureKharif season

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 8:35 PM IST

