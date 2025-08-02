PM Modi releases ₹20,500 cr to 97 mn farmers under PM-KISAN scheme

A total of 4,161 farmers in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Subansiri district are among the beneficiaries of the 20th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme, which was disbursed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

The PM released approximately ₹20,500 crore to around 97 million eligible farmers across the country during the event, which was live-streamed.

In Lower Subansiri, the live-streaming was organised at Abotani Hall in Hapoli, where 450 local beneficiaries gathered, a statement said.

Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Pura Dollo, District Agriculture Officer Tasso Butung, and other officials were present at the programme.