Centre making efforts to ensure adequate availability of fertilisers

Chouhan was speaking at an event here on the occasion of the release of the 20th installment of the PM KISAN Samman Nidhi

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh
The direction of research in the agriculture sector will now be determined not from Delhi, but from villages and farmers' fields. Our prime minister's commitment is to make farming more profitable, he said.
Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 4:32 PM IST
Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said the central government is making efforts to ensure timely and adequate availability of fertilisers, and increase per-hectare agricultural productivity.

Chouhan was speaking at an event here on the occasion of the release of the 20th installment of the PM KISAN Samman Nidhi.

The interest of the country's farmers is of paramount for us. Serving farmers as the agriculture minister is like worshiping God for me. Agriculture is the backbone of India's economy and farmers are its soul, he said. 

ALSO READ: Chhattisgarh to get APEDA regional office in Raipur for agri-exports

He emphasised efforts to increase per-hectare agricultural productivity, especially in low-yield regions, through initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhaanya Yojana.

Chouhan also assured farmers of timely and adequate availability of fertilisers and pesticides, and underscored various schemes aimed at compensating crop losses.

The direction of research in the agriculture sector will now be determined not from Delhi, but from villages and farmers' fields. Our prime minister's commitment is to make farming more profitable, he said. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

