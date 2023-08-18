Home / Industry / Agriculture / Punjab's area under Basmati cultivation rises 16% this Kharif season

Punjab's area under Basmati cultivation rises 16% this Kharif season

Punjab has witnessed at least a 16 per cent increase in the area under the Basmati cultivation this Kharif season, Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian said here on Friday.

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 9:30 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Punjab has witnessed at least a 16 per cent increase in the area under the Basmati cultivation this Kharif season, Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian said here on Friday.

He said the Amritsar district tops with 1.35 lakh hectares area sown under this long-grain rice.

The campaign to promote crop diversification in the state -- launched by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann-led government -- has got a major push after Punjab witnessed at least a 16 per cent increase in area under Basmati cultivation, he added.

During this Kharif Season, Basmati has been sown in 5.74 lakh hectares till August 14, out of the total paddy area of 31.88 lakh hectares.

"During the Kharif Season 2022-23, the total area sown under paddy was 31.68 lakh hectares, out of which area under Basmati was 4.95 lakh hectares," he said.

Khudian said Amritsar, followed by Muktsar, Fazilka and Tarn Taran registered maximum cultivation of Basmati.

Also Read

Pak rice exporters having a field day as India bans non-basmati rice export

Govt might lift the ban on white rice export soon as production increases

Premier League: Arsenal breaks record, signs Rice for 105 million pounds

Premier League: Arsenal breaks record, signs Rice for 105 million pounds

Singapore in talks with India to seek non-basmati rice export ban exemption

How satellites are helping agriculture sector adapt to global warming

Kerala to bear 50% interest on capital loans by cashew cos: Minister Rajeev

Punjab to provide 22,000 straw management machines for 2023 Kharif season

Total kharif sowing over in almost 90% of normal area till August 11

India's first Agricultural Data Exchange (ADeX) launched in Hyderabad

Topics :PunjabBasmati ricekharif crop

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 9:30 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: Report

NCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50K

MP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in Ukraine

Centre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS Securities

Laptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction

Next Story