Punjab's ban on hybrid paddy seeds draws flak from seed industry

The Federation of Seed Industry of India (FSII) has sought the Central government’s intervention to lift the ban imposed on the use of hybrid paddy seeds by the Punjab government for the upcoming Kharif sowing season, claiming that the move could dent farmers’ income by as much as ₹8000- ₹10,000 per acre.

“Hybrid rice consistently delivers five to six quintals higher productivity per acre, with better water efficiency. By blocking these seeds, the state is effectively writing off roughly one-month income of a small farmer’s earnings,” said Ajai Rana, Chairman of FSII and also that of CII North Region Agriculture Committee.

“The ban’s timing is particularly concerning, as the Kharif 2025 sowing season approaches. Farmers and seed dealers are left in a state of uncertainty, potentially leading to significant economic losses,” Rana, also a noted seeds expert, said.

FSII has also filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, challenging the state’s decision. The hearing is scheduled for later this month.

The Punjab government, in an order issued April 7, banned the cultivation of hybrid rice varieties for the upcoming paddy transplantation season.

The state argued that some hybrid paddy varieties were banned on concerns over groundwater depletion and allegations of poor milling recovery.

However, industry experts differ.

Also Read

They said that hybrid rice varieties are more water-efficient and milling recovery is at par with varieties approved by Punjab state.

Rice farmers across states have reported higher yield benefits of hybrid rice and these higher income claims are based on years of scientific trials and farmers field data, said Rana.

“Hybrid rice varieties are scientifically validated and government-notified. They offer higher yields, conserve water, and reduce stubble burning,” said Rana.

“By banning these varieties, farmers are being denied the opportunity to increase their income and contribute to sustainable agriculture,” he said.

FSII has filed side-by-side milling results from Punjab Agriculture University, ICAR multi-location trials and the IRRI Grain Quality Lab. Hybrids have posted 70-72.5 per cent total milling recovery and more than 60 per cent head-rice, comfortably above Food Corporation of India norms.