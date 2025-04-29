Prices of vegetables, fruits stable in April despite high temperatures

|Crops
|Apr-01
|Apr-29
|% Change
|Onion#
|1563
|1219
|-22.0
|Potato#
|1000
|880
|-12.0
|Tomato#
|751
|898
|19.6
|Parval (Pointed Gourd)#
|3500
|2100
|-40.0
|Peas (wet)#
|2875
|3750
|30.4
|Brinjal#
|1075
|1325
|23.3
|Jackfruit#
|2100
|1800
|-14.3
|Bottle Gourd (Lauki)#
|400
|800
|100.0
|Mangoes (Safeda, Large)#
|8250
|6500
|-21.2
|Grapes#
|9500
|10000
|5.3
|Wheat (deshi)$
|2825
|2500
|-11.5
|Atta (wheat flour)*
|3401
|3332
|-2.0
|Rice (common grade)*
|3824
|3844
|0.5
|Tur Dal*
|12055
|11758
|-2.5
|Urad Dal*
|10952
|10857
|-0.9
|Chana Dal*
|8005
|7934
|-0.9
|Mustard Oil*
|16055
|16006
|-0.3
|Ground Nut Oil*
|17989
|17985
|0.0
