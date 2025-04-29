Home / Industry / Agriculture / Prices of vegetables, fruits stable in April despite high temperatures

Prices of vegetables, fruits stable in April despite high temperatures

The CPI based-inflation rate dropped to 3.34 per cent in March 2025, which was the lowest since August 2019

vendors, vendor, vegetable, Vegetables
Premium
A drop in food prices should go a long way in keeping retail inflation further under check
Sanjeeb Mukherjee
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 6:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Prices of major vegetables, fruits and cereals have remained stable in April despite searing temperatures across most parts of North India. Barring a few crops like tomatoes and brinjal, prices of most major vegetables fell in April in Delhi's Azadpur market. Among cereals, data sourced from the Department of Consumer Affairs show that prices of both wheat and wheat flour have declined due to bumper harvest. A drop in food prices should go a long way in keeping retail inflation further under check. The CPI based-inflation rate dropped to 3.34 per cent in March 2025, which was the lowest since August 2019. However, with the met department predicting a harsher than normal summer, food prices could come under pressure if it leads to large-scale damages.      Wholesale Price of Main Food Items in Rs/Quintal 
Crops Apr-01 Apr-29 % Change
Onion# 1563 1219 -22.0
Potato# 1000 880 -12.0
Tomato# 751 898 19.6
Parval (Pointed Gourd)# 3500 2100 -40.0
Peas (wet)# 2875 3750 30.4
Brinjal# 1075 1325 23.3
Jackfruit# 2100 1800 -14.3
Bottle Gourd (Lauki)# 400 800 100.0
Mangoes (Safeda, Large)# 8250 6500 -21.2
Grapes# 9500 10000 5.3
Wheat (deshi)$ 2825 2500 -11.5
Atta (wheat flour)* 3401 3332 -2.0
Rice (common grade)* 3824 3844 0.5
Tur Dal* 12055 11758 -2.5
Urad Dal* 10952 10857 -0.9
Chana Dal* 8005 7934 -0.9
Mustard Oil* 16055 16006 -0.3
Ground Nut Oil* 17989 17985 0.0
 
# Wholesale Prices in Delhi's Azadpur Mandi as per agmarknet.gov.in
$ Wholesale wheat prices in Delhi's Najafgarh Market as per agmarknet.gov.in
*Average All India Prices as Per Department of Consumer Affairs
 
Source: Agmarknet.gov.in and Department of Consumer Affairs
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

India's farm exports might face challenges in FY26, but all is not lost

India may export up to 700K tonnes of sugar this season: Isma member

If agri growth rate rises, rural youth won't migrate to cities: Gadkari

Premium

A below-par monsoon could imperil Bihar's agri sector, Assembly elections

Premium

Tractor sales likely to hit record high in FY26 on monsoon, MSP hike

Topics :Vegetablesfruitfood inflation

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story