Prices of vegetables, fruits stable in April despite high temperatures

Crops Apr-01 Apr-29 % Change Onion# 1563 1219 -22.0 Potato# 1000 880 -12.0 Tomato# 751 898 19.6 Parval (Pointed Gourd)# 3500 2100 -40.0 Peas (wet)# 2875 3750 30.4 Brinjal# 1075 1325 23.3 Jackfruit# 2100 1800 -14.3 Bottle Gourd (Lauki)# 400 800 100.0 Mangoes (Safeda, Large)# 8250 6500 -21.2 Grapes# 9500 10000 5.3 Wheat (deshi)$ 2825 2500 -11.5 Atta (wheat flour)* 3401 3332 -2.0 Rice (common grade)* 3824 3844 0.5 Tur Dal* 12055 11758 -2.5 Urad Dal* 10952 10857 -0.9 Chana Dal* 8005 7934 -0.9 Mustard Oil* 16055 16006 -0.3 Ground Nut Oil* 17989 17985 0.0

# Wholesale Prices in Delhi's Azadpur Mandi as per agmarknet.gov.in

Prices of major vegetables, fruits and cereals have remained stable in April despite searing temperatures across most parts of North India. Barring a few crops like tomatoes and brinjal, prices of most major vegetables fell in April in Delhi's Azadpur market. Among cereals, data sourced from the Department of Consumer Affairs show that prices of both wheat and wheat flour have declined due to bumper harvest. A drop in food prices should go a long way in keeping retail inflation further under check. The CPI based-inflation rate dropped to 3.34 per cent in March 2025, which was the lowest since August 2019. However, with the met department predicting a harsher than normal summer, food prices could come under pressure if it leads to large-scale damages.