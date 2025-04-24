India may export up to 700K tonnes of sugar this season: Isma member

India is likely to export 600,000-700,000 metric tons of sugar in the season to the end of September despite the government allowing 1 million tons of exports, a member of the Indian Sugar & Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) said on Thursday.

The world's second-biggest sugar producer set the 1 million ton export allowance i9n January because the government and industry believed there was a surplus for overseas markets.

ALSO READ: Volume, realisations likely to drive gains for sugar companies' stocks Since then, industry groups have lowered their output forecasts for the current year, raising concerns over potential supply shortages.

"We'll probably export 600-700kt (thousand metric tons) by the end of September," Kiran Wadhwana, ISMA member and Executive Director of International Trading Co, told the S&P Global sugar conference in Geneva.