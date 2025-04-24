Home / Industry / Agriculture / India may export up to 700K tonnes of sugar this season: Isma member

India may export up to 700K tonnes of sugar this season: Isma member

The world's second-biggest sugar producer set the 1 million ton export allowance i9n January because the government and industry believed there was a surplus for overseas markets

sugar, sugar industry
Sugar is heavily regulated by India's government. As well as setting the price for cane that mills must pay to growers, the government fixes the quantity mills can sell on the open market.
Reuters GENEVA
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 4:13 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India is likely to export 600,000-700,000 metric tons of sugar in the season to the end of September despite the government allowing 1 million tons of exports, a member of the Indian Sugar & Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) said on Thursday. 
The world's second-biggest sugar producer set the 1 million ton export allowance i9n January because the government and industry believed there was a surplus for overseas markets. 
Since then, industry groups have lowered their output forecasts for the current year, raising concerns over potential supply shortages. 
"We'll probably export 600-700kt (thousand metric tons) by the end of September," Kiran Wadhwana, ISMA member and Executive Director of International Trading Co, told the S&P Global sugar conference in Geneva. 
Sugar is heavily regulated by India's government. As well as setting the price for cane that mills must pay to growers, the government fixes the quantity mills can sell on the open market. 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

If agri growth rate rises, rural youth won't migrate to cities: Gadkari

Premium

A below-par monsoon could imperil Bihar's agri sector, Assembly elections

Premium

Tractor sales likely to hit record high in FY26 on monsoon, MSP hike

Premium

Nano-sulphur can boost India's mustard yields by 20-30%: TERI scientist

Every Indian now consumes 24 kg edible oil a year, triple the 2001 level

Topics :ISMASugar trade

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 4:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story