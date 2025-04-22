Home / Industry / Agriculture / If agri growth rate rises, rural youth won't migrate to cities: Gadkari

If agri growth rate rises, rural youth won't migrate to cities: Gadkari

According to him, the growth rate in agriculture will lead to increase in purchasing power of rural population

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari
Gadkari also emphasised the need for more intensive use of bamboo resources in the country, saying bamboo can create employment opportunities and contribute to rural development.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 6:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday emphasised the need to increase agriculture growth rate and purchasing power in rural India to prevent migration of rural youth to cities.

Addressing an event here, Gadkari said currently the government's minimum support prices for agriculture crops are way higher then commercial market prices.

"If agriculture growth rate increases then rural youth will not be forced migrate to metro cities like Delhi and Mumbai for livelihood," he said.

According to him, the growth rate in agriculture will lead to increase in purchasing power of rural population.

Gadkari also emphasised the need for more intensive use of bamboo resources in the country, saying bamboo can create employment opportunities and contribute to rural development.

He pointed out that the use of bamboo in the energy sector will help India in reducing import of fossils fuels.

Also Read

Nitin Gadkari wants vehicle horns to sound like tabla, flute or violin

Gadkari mulls law for sound of Indian musical instrument as vehicle horns

Gadkari unveils projects worth ₹4K cr, says Odisha to get US-like highways

Nitin Gadkari to unveil highway projects worth Rs 4,000 cr in Odisha today

Nitin Gadkari warns Delhi's toxic air can cause infections in 3 days

Gadkari said bamboo has the potential to be used as an alternative to coal and can also be used in construction.

He said bamboo can also be used to make bio-CNG and charcoal and IITs can be roped in to conduct further research on this with help of special grants from Bamboo Mission.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

A below-par monsoon could imperil Bihar's agri sector, Assembly elections

Premium

Tractor sales likely to hit record high in FY26 on monsoon, MSP hike

Premium

Nano-sulphur can boost India's mustard yields by 20-30%: TERI scientist

Every Indian now consumes 24 kg edible oil a year, triple the 2001 level

Punjab govt to offer 33% subsidy on Bt cotton seeds to boost crop shift

Topics :Nitin Gadkariagriculture economyAgricultureRural economyYouths

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story