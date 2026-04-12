Shivraj Singh Chouhan unveils district-wise agri roadmap for 4 MP districts

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today unveiled the first of its kind comprehensive agriculture roadmap for four districts of Madhya Pradesh—Sehore, Raisen, Vidisha and Dewas—aimed at making farming more profitable, promoting the efficient use of water, and boosting production through the optimal utilisation of available resources.

The roadmaps were released during the second day of the three-day-long ‘Unnat Krishi Mahotsav’ being held in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. Shivraj is a six-time legislator from the Budhni Assembly constituency, which is part of the Vidisha parliamentary constituency, and a six-time MP from Vidisha. Raisen district is part of the Vidisha parliamentary constituency.

The fair, which was inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh yesterday and will see participation from Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari at the concluding session tomorrow, has seen the participation of a host of agriculture equipment, seed and input companies, farmers, scientists, agronomists and government officials. It has been divided over three days, spanning more than 20 sessions covering all aspects of Indian agriculture. Chouhan, while unveiling the roadmaps, said that the focus must shift from merely increasing output to adopting the “right crops” and sustainable practices tailored to local agro-climatic conditions. He urged farmers to diversify beyond traditional crops such as wheat, paddy and soybean, and integrate allied activities including animal husbandry, horticulture, beekeeping and organic farming to enhance incomes.

The district-specific plans emphasise efficient water use, crop diversification, climate-resilient agriculture and improved market linkages. With groundwater depletion emerging as a concern in parts of these districts, the roadmap prioritises water conservation and resource optimisation. The minister highlighted the potential of high-value crops such as tomato, onion, garlic, capsicum and fruits like pomegranate, alongside newer options such as dragon fruit and avocado. A key component of the roadmap is the development of ‘seed villages’ at the block level to ensure access to high-quality seeds. Chouhan said that establishing around 10 such villages per block could boost productivity by up to 20 per cent. The initiative will be supported through central and state schemes, with technical backing from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).