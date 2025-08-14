Home / Industry / Agriculture / States seek more urea; Centre says supply exceeds requirement this season

States seek more urea; Centre says supply exceeds requirement this season

Next phase of 'Vikshit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' to start on October 3; Chouhan urges states to act against misuse of urea and prepare accurate fertiliser demand maps

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj
He also urged states to accurately map fertiliser requirements for the forthcoming rabi sowing season. | (Photo: PTI)
Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 7:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan chaired a meeting on Thursday where state agriculture ministers and officials demanded additional urea supplies.
 
Chouhan asked states to take strict action against hoarders and black marketers, adding that the Centre was already sending enough supplies. He also urged states to accurately map the fertiliser requirement for the upcoming rabi sowing season.
 
“There could be two main reasons for the increased demand for urea: first, an increase in the sowing of rice, maize, and other crops due to good rainfall; second, possible misuse of urea for non-agricultural purposes,” Chouhan said. He added that if the demand was genuinely for farming needs, urea would certainly be supplied. But warned of strict action if there was any suspicion of misuse.
 
Chouhan urged all state agriculture ministers to ensure optimum use of urea by forming monitoring committees and strengthening oversight mechanisms.
 
Chouhan said that the next rabi conference would be held on September 15 and September 16 in New Delhi. On the first day of the conference, the officials of the Centre, along with their state government counterparts will chalk out a road map and discuss the availability of seeds, and fertilizers.
 
The Union agriculture minister said that a five-year action plan will be drawn for the agricultural sector, suggestions will be taken from progressive farmers and experts during the next phase of ‘Vikshit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’ to begin from October 3 after Dussehra.
 
The minister said no permission would be granted for the sale of biostimulants until it was scientifically verified. He also announced that on August 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Natural Agriculture Mission. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Will explore more, no compromise on farmers' interests: Shivraj on tariffs

Kharif paddy sowing rises 12%; acreage of cotton and oilseeds down

Premium

Higher MSP, import curbs help moong acreage surpass last year's level

Shivraj Chouhan to transfer ₹3,200 cr crop insurance to 3 million farmers

Delhi High Court orders WazirX to disclose Binance acquisition details

Topics :urea subsidyShivraj Singh ChouhanAgriculture ministry

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 7:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story