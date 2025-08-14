States seek more urea; Centre says supply exceeds requirement this season

Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan chaired a meeting on Thursday where state agriculture ministers and officials demanded additional urea supplies.

Chouhan asked states to take strict action against hoarders and black marketers, adding that the Centre was already sending enough supplies. He also urged states to accurately map the fertiliser requirement for the upcoming rabi sowing season.

“There could be two main reasons for the increased demand for urea: first, an increase in the sowing of rice, maize, and other crops due to good rainfall; second, possible misuse of urea for non-agricultural purposes,” Chouhan said. He added that if the demand was genuinely for farming needs, urea would certainly be supplied. But warned of strict action if there was any suspicion of misuse.

Chouhan urged all state agriculture ministers to ensure optimum use of urea by forming monitoring committees and strengthening oversight mechanisms. Chouhan said that the next rabi conference would be held on September 15 and September 16 in New Delhi. On the first day of the conference, the officials of the Centre, along with their state government counterparts will chalk out a road map and discuss the availability of seeds, and fertilizers. The Union agriculture minister said that a five-year action plan will be drawn for the agricultural sector, suggestions will be taken from progressive farmers and experts during the next phase of ‘Vikshit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’ to begin from October 3 after Dussehra.