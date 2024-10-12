Stubble burning: CAQM allows DMs to take legal action against lax officials

The Centre's Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has empowered district magistrates to take legal action against officials failing to enforce restrictions on stubble burning in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and the NCR areas of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The CAQM, a statutory body tasked with preparing strategies to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR, said 267 stubble-burning incidents were reported in Punjab and 187 in Haryana between September 15 and October 9.

"Taking into account the current situation and to ensure effective implementation of the action plans at the field level, the CAQM has authorised deputy commissioners/district collectors/district magistrates in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and NCR areas of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to file a complaint/prosecution before jurisdictional judicial magistrate in case of inaction in respect of officials, including nodal officers and supervisory officers and station house officers, responsible for effective enforcement towards ensuring elimination of paddy stubble burning in their respective jurisdiction," a statement said.