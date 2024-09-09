Urad, moong sowing area rise during week ended Sept 6, shows data

The sowing of pulses continued in some parts as the monsoon remained strong.

The latest data from the Department of Agriculture showed that in pulses, sowing of urad and moong continued during the week ended September 6, while planting of all other kharif pulses, namely tur, has come to a close.

Sowing is mostly over for all crops, barring a few pulses and coarse cereals which continue late.

Overall, kharif crops have so far been planted in 109.23 million hectares of land, which is higher than the 106.92 million hectares planted during the same period last year.