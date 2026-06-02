Home / Industry / Agriculture / West Asia war: Centre working on extending new investment policy for urea

West Asia war: Centre working on extending new investment policy for urea

The move is projected to save the exchequer more than ₹10,500 crore annually in subsidies, based on conservative estimates and assuming an average imported urea price of $345 per tonne

India has already imported about 83 per cent more urea during April-January of FY26 due to a surge in domestic consumption
premium
Representative image from file.
Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 11:30 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Amid the West Asia crisis, the central government is finalising an extension of the 2012 New Investment Policy (NIP), with some amendments, to attract fresh investments in the urea sector.
 
Sources said the policy aims to raise India’s domestic urea production by almost 9–10 million tonnes (mt) over the next eight years through the establishment of seven new units, including both brownfield and greenfield projects.
 
Each unit is proposed to have an annual production capacity of around 1.27 mt of urea. Preliminary reports indicate that, of the seven proposed units, three could be set up in the private sector, three in the government sector (including by state governments), and one in the cooperative sector. 
The move is projected to save the exchequer more than ₹10,500 crore annually in subsidies, based on conservative estimates and assuming an average imported urea price of $345 per tonne. According to sources, the new policy guarantees a buyback arrangement for the units for eight years from the commencement of production.
 
According to sources, the policy estimates the project cost at around ₹11,000 crore for greenfield projects and ₹9,000 crore for brownfield projects (based on an exchange rate of $1 = ₹90).
 
The policy is being finalised even as global urea prices have surged by more than 112 per cent amid the West Asia crisis, driven by supply bottlenecks, to around $925 per tonne.
 
Apart from urea prices, the West Asia crisis has also pushed up the price of liquefied natural gas, the principal feedstock used in urea production. LNG prices rose from around $10.4 per million British thermal unit (mBtu) in late February to over $18 per mBtu in early May, after peaking at nearly $25.4 per mBtu in early March.
 
India currently imports around 26 per cent of its annual urea requirement, placing a heavy burden on the exchequer amid elevated global prices triggered by the West Asia crisis.
 
In 2026-27 (FY27), some estimates have pegged India’s fertiliser subsidy bill at over ₹3 trillion. If realised, this would make FY27 fertiliser subsidies the highest ever, surpassing the ₹2.51 trillion recorded in 2022-23 and exceeding the FY27 Budget Estimate of ₹1.79 trillion by more than 67 per cent, or around ₹1.29 trillion.
 
Sources said the main changes in the extended NIP relate to revisions in the exchange rate assumptions, while the core provisions of the earlier policy — including the revision in floor and ceiling gas prices for every $0.1 per mBtu change in delivered gas prices — remain unchanged.
 
The proposed floor price for gas for greenfield or revival projects has been set at $281 per tonne of urea, compared with $305 in the earlier policy, while the ceiling price has been proposed at $301 per tonne, against $335 earlier.
 
Similarly, for brownfield or expansion projects, the proposed floor price is $263 per tonne, compared with $285 in the 2012 policy, while the ceiling price has been proposed at $283 per tonne of urea, against $310 per tonne earlier. The revisions are in line with changes in exchange rates.
 
As in the 2012 policy, the floor price has been determined at a return on equity (RoE) of 12 per cent and the ceiling price at an RoE of 20 per cent.
 
The 2012 NIP led to the setting up of six new urea units across the country with a combined capacity of over 5 mt. The policy expired in 2019, and there is currently no framework for fresh investment in the urea sector.
 
In March 2025, however, the central government approved the setting up of a new brownfield ammonia-urea complex with an annual capacity of 1.27 mt at the existing premises of Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation in Namrup, Assam. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Chouhan reviews monsoon progress, flags El Nino risk; govt on alert mode

Farmer groups welcome Centre's pullback of changes to Sugarcane Control law

Centre plans farmer outreach campaign from June on soil over El Nino worry

Centre withdraws draft amendments to Sugarcane Control Order of 1966

Plans afoot to counter El Niño threat to kharif crops, says Chouhan

Topics :Ureafertiliser subsidyLNG price

First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 11:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story