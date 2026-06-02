West Asia war: Centre working on extending new investment policy for urea

Sources said the main changes in the extended NIP relate to revisions in the exchange rate assumptions, while the core provisions of the earlier policy — including the revision in floor and ceiling gas prices for every $0.1 per mBtu change in delivered gas prices — remain unchanged.
The proposed floor price for gas for greenfield or revival projects has been set at $281 per tonne of urea, compared with $305 in the earlier policy, while the ceiling price has been proposed at $301 per tonne, against $335 earlier.
Similarly, for brownfield or expansion projects, the proposed floor price is $263 per tonne, compared with $285 in the 2012 policy, while the ceiling price has been proposed at $283 per tonne of urea, against $310 per tonne earlier. The revisions are in line with changes in exchange rates.