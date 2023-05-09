Home / Industry / Agriculture / Wheat procurement up 42%, Madhya Pradesh extends sale window

Wheat procurement up 42%, Madhya Pradesh extends sale window

Earlier, the farmers were allowed to sell wheat in some divisions till May 12 and for the others it was till May 15

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
Wheat procurement up 42%, Madhya Pradesh extends sale window

1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 7:39 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh, which is one of the foremost states in wheat purchase, has extended the window for procurement of wheat till May 20. 
Earlier, the farmers were allowed to sell wheat in some divisions till May 12 and for the others it was till May 15. The state, according to some reports, has decided to discourage the movement of wheat, chana, and mustard to other states to ensure that more and more farmers are encouraged to sell their produce to state-run agencies. 
Overall, across the country till May 8, around 24.95 million tonnes of wheat has been procured for the central pool, which is almost 42 per cent more than the same period last year and nearly 33 per cent more than the entire procurement of FY23.

First Published: May 09 2023 | 10:50 PM IST

