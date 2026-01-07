Strong 2025 sets up tractor industry for 2026; low double-digit growth seen

M&M sold 237,980 units in CY25, increasing its market share to 23.88 per cent from 23.36 per cent in the previous year. The company’s Swaraj division recorded retail sales of 186,529 units, with a market share of 18.72 per cent, compared with 18.60 per cent in CY24. Together, the two brands accounted for over 42 per cent of total industry volumes during the year.