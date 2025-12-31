Auto PLI: Eight more companies to begin incentives from FY27, says MHI

Three additional vehicle makers and five more auto component makers will begin availing financial incentives under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the automobile sector from 2026-27 (FY27) onwards, Hanif Qureshi, additional secretary at the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI), said on Wednesday. This will take the total number of companies receiving incentives under the scheme from the current 10 to 18 by the end of FY27.

What is the outlay and timeline for the auto PLI scheme?

The auto PLI scheme was approved by the Union Cabinet on September 15, 2021, with a total outlay of Rs 25,938 crore over five years. Under the scheme, 115 companies applied, of which 82 were approved, including vehicle makers and auto component makers.

Why will the government invoke bank guarantees of 10 firms? Qureshi, during a media briefing here, said the government will invoke the bank guarantees of 10 companies, out of the 82 approved, which failed to make any investment over the past two financial years. He did not name the companies but said all 10 were auto component makers. “Every company has to give a bank guarantee to participate in this scheme. As the scheme says, if you have done zero investment in two consecutive years, then your bank guarantee can be invoked. There are about 10 companies that have invested zero rupees. So, we will be invoking their bank guarantees,” he explained.

Why were disbursements low in the initial years? The MHI disbursed just Rs 2.63 crore under the scheme in FY24 and Rs 325.37 crore in FY25. In FY26, the ministry has disbursed about Rs 2,000 crore so far, out of Rs 2,091.26 crore sanctioned for the entire financial year. Qureshi said disbursements were low in the initial years as approved companies were still setting up manufacturing capacities and establishing domestic value addition (DVA) of over 50 per cent, a key requirement to qualify for incentives under the scheme. What could change in the next financial year? He added that in the next financial year, sanctioned incentives are expected to rise multifold as more companies begin selling DVA-compliant vehicles and start availing benefits under the scheme.

Which companies are taking incentives in FY26? In FY26, five vehicle makers — Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor and Ola Electric — and four auto component makers — Delphi-TVS Technologies, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Bosch Automotive Electronics India and Tata Autocomp Systems — have received or will receive financial incentives under the scheme, Qureshi said. What about Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts? Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts, which availed incentives in FY25, is not taking any incentives in FY26 but will resume availing them from FY27, he added. Which eight companies are expected to begin incentives from FY27? From FY27 onwards, three vehicle makers — Eicher Motors, Pinnacle Mobility Solutions and Hero MotoCorp — and five auto component makers — Dana TM4 India, Uno Minda, Varroc Engineering, Napino Auto and Electronics and Cummins Technologies India — are expected to begin availing incentives under the scheme, he said.