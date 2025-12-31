Delhi govt calls Jan 2 meet with five automakers, SIAM on EV Policy 2.0

"In parallel, we have been deliberately strengthening a complete, end-to-end EV ecosystem in India to build consumer confidence even before customers officially purchase an EV. This includes over 2,000 chargers already installed, a clear road map to scale up to over 100,000 charging points by 2030, more than 1,500 EV-ready service workshops, and over 150,000 EV-trained technicians nationwide. Our focus is to provide complete peace of mind to customers at the decision stage itself, and thereby accelerate EV adoption in the country,” the spokesperson added.