EV resale: Automakers launch buybacks, battery health checks to win buyers

“Several people who are value or cost conscious are now opening up to buying used EVs, as warranties on the batteries are for 8-10 years. These batteries can last for far more than that depending on charging cycles. Up to 2,000-3,000 charging cycles are possible. Even if one charges once a week, it works out to 52 charges a year. Or a three-four-year-old EV would have probably been charged hardly 200 times,” said one dealer. “The cells can be replaced, if needed, and the EV is good to go,” he added.