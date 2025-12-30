India's EV penetration hinges on securing raw materials, key components

“However, a critical underpinning of this growth is the supply chain for raw materials, especially lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese and rare earth elements, which enable electric battery production and motor manufacturing. India currently depends heavily on imports of these critical minerals,” accounting and consultancy firm KPMG said in a report, adding that the global reserves and processing capabilities for these materials are highly concentrated, creating vulnerabilities to geopolitical risks, supply disruptions and price volatility.

For example, lithium is primarily sourced from Australia, Chile and Argentina. Cobalt and nickel are sourced mainly from Congo and Indonesia. And then, there is the China angle. That country alone accounts for 80 per cent of lithium and cobalt refining, 30 per cent of nickel processing and around 90 per cent of rare earth element separation. “This dominance extends to magnet production, making the EV value chain highly susceptible to supply shocks. Recent Chinese export restrictions on critical minerals and rare earths underscore these risks and could disrupt global automotive production, delaying India’s EV rollout and affecting cost competitiveness,” KPMG said. To add to the problem, the prices of lithium, cobalt and nickel have witnessed sharp fluctuations.