Dividend stocks! M&M, 34 others to go ex-date next week; do you own any?

Dividend stocks: Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Nestle India, Tech Mahindra, Petronet LNG, Bharat Forge, Biocon, Axis Bank and 28 other companies are expected to remain in the spotlight during next week from Monday, June 30, 2025, till Friday, July 4, 2025, following their announcement of dividend rewards to shareholders.
The other notable companies to feature in the list include Dalmia Bharat, JSW Infrastructure, Indian Hotels Company, Escorts Kubota, Max Healthcare Institute, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Redington, Welspun Enterprises, and Cera Sanitaryware. Besides them, Container Corporation of India and Paras Defence and Space Technologies will also remain in focus. Among them, Container Corp has announced a bonus issue for its shareholders, while the latter has announced a subdivision/stock-split.
The BSE data reveals that these stocks will trade ex-date during the upcoming week. The ex-date marks the day a stock begins trading without the right to receive the declared dividend, bonus issue, subdivision—whatever the case may be—meaning investors must own the stock before this date to be eligible. The companies, however, finalise the list of eligible shareholders based on their records on the record date.
Among the highlighted companies, Cera Sanitaryware declared the highest dividend of ₹65 per share. The company has also set Tuesday, July 1, 2025, as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for their participation in the said announcement. This is followed by Tech Mahindra and Mahindra & Mahindra, who have announced dividends of ₹30 per share and ₹25.30 per share for their respective shareholders. They both have set the record date on July 4 for the said announcement.
Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-date during next week:
Container Corporation of India bonus issue
Shares of Container Corporation of India will also remain in focus as they trade ex-date on Friday, July 4, 2025, following the announcement of a bonus issue of equity shares. The company, in an exchange filing, has said that its board has announced the bonus issue of equity shares in the ratio of 1:4, i.e. 1 new fully paid-up equity share of ₹5 (face value) each for every 4 existing fully paid-up equity shares of the company. This, however, remains subject to the approval of shareholders.
Container Corporation of India also fixed July 4, 2025, as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of bonus shares.
Paras Defence stock-split
Paras Defence and Space Technologies has announced the sub-division/split of the existing 1 equity share of face value of ₹10 each fully paid up into 2 equity shares of face value of ₹5 each fully paid up. The company has set July 4, 2025, as the record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for sub-division/split of existing shares.
It is worth noting that the company is under Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM LT: Stage 1) on the BSE.