Home / Markets / News / Dividend stocks! M&M, 34 others to go ex-date next week; do you own any?

Dividend stocks! M&M, 34 others to go ex-date next week; do you own any?

Container Corporation, and Paras Defence will also remain in focus, as the former has announced bonus issue of equity shares for its shareholders, while the latter has announced stock-split

dividend stocks

Shares of Container Corporation of India will also remain in focus as they trade ex-date on Friday, July 4, 2025, following the announcement of a bonus issue of equity shares.

SI Reporter New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Dividend stocks: Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Nestle India, Tech Mahindra, Petronet LNG, Bharat Forge, Biocon, Axis Bank and 28 other companies are expected to remain in the spotlight during next week from Monday, June 30, 2025, till Friday, July 4, 2025, following their announcement of dividend rewards to shareholders.
 
The other notable companies to feature in the list include Dalmia Bharat, JSW Infrastructure, Indian Hotels Company, Escorts Kubota, Max Healthcare Institute, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Redington, Welspun Enterprises, and Cera Sanitaryware. Besides them, Container Corporation of India and Paras Defence and Space Technologies will also remain in focus. Among them, Container Corp has announced a bonus issue for its shareholders, while the latter has announced a subdivision/stock-split.
 
 
The BSE data reveals that these stocks will trade ex-date during the upcoming week. The ex-date marks the day a stock begins trading without the right to receive the declared dividend, bonus issue, subdivision—whatever the case may be—meaning investors must own the stock before this date to be eligible. The companies, however, finalise the list of eligible shareholders based on their records on the record date.
 
Among the highlighted companies, Cera Sanitaryware declared the highest dividend of ₹65 per share. The company has also set Tuesday, July 1, 2025, as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for their participation in the said announcement. This is followed by Tech Mahindra and Mahindra & Mahindra, who have announced dividends of ₹30 per share and ₹25.30 per share for their respective shareholders. They both have set the record date on July 4 for the said announcement.

Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-date during next week:

Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
CFF Fluid Control June 30, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.50 June 30, 2025
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries June 30, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.50 June 30, 2025
Indian Hotels Company June 30, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2.25 June 30, 2025
Sagarsoft (India) June 30, 2025 Dividend - ₹2 June 30, 2025
Cera Sanitaryware July 1, 2025 Dividend - ₹65 July 1, 2025
JSW Infrastructure July 1, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.80 July 1, 2025
Polychem July 1, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹20 July 1, 2025
Bharat Seats July 2, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.10 July 2, 2025
Sika Interplant Systems July 2, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2.40 July 2, 2025
NDR Auto Components July 3, 2025 Dividend - ₹2.75 July 3, 2025
VST Industries July 3, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹10 July 3, 2025
AXIS Bank July 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 July 4, 2025
Bharat Forge July 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹6 July 4, 2025
Biocon July 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.50 July 4, 2025
Container Corporation of India July 4, 2025 Bonus issue 1:4 July 4, 2025
Control Print July 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹6 July 4, 2025
Dhampur Bio Organics July 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.25 July 4, 2025
DCB Bank July 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.35 July 4, 2025
Escorts Kubota July 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹18 July 4, 2025
Gloster July 4, 2025 Dividend - ₹20 July 4, 2025
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals July 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 July 4, 2025
Mahindra & Mahindra July 4, 2025 Dividend - ₹25.30 July 4, 2025
Max Healthcare Institute July 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.50 July 4, 2025
Nippon Life India Asset Management July 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹10 July 4, 2025
Navin Fluorine International July 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹7 July 4, 2025
Nestle India July 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹10 July 4, 2025
Onward Technologies July 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹5 July 4, 2025
Paras Defence and Space Technologies July 4, 2025 Stock Split From ₹10/- to ₹5/- July 4, 2025
Petronet LNG July 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹3 July 4, 2025
Redington July 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹6.80 July 4, 2025
Shine Fashions (India) July 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.125 July 4, 2025
SKF India July 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹14.5 July 4, 2025
Sona BLW Precision Forgings July 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.60 July 4, 2025
Supreme Petrochem July 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹7.50 July 4, 2025
Tech Mahindra July 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹30 July 4, 2025
Thermax July 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹14 July 4, 2025
Welspun Enterprises July 4, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹3 July 4, 2025
  (Source: BSE/https://www.bseindia.com/corporates/corporates_act.html)

Container Corporation of India bonus issue

Shares of Container Corporation of India will also remain in focus as they trade ex-date on Friday, July 4, 2025, following the announcement of a bonus issue of equity shares. The company, in an exchange filing, has said that its board has announced the bonus issue of equity shares in the ratio of 1:4, i.e. 1 new fully paid-up equity share of ₹5 (face value) each for every 4 existing fully paid-up equity shares of the company. This, however, remains subject to the approval of shareholders.
 
Container Corporation of India also fixed July 4, 2025, as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of bonus shares.
 

Paras Defence stock-split

Paras Defence and Space Technologies has announced the sub-division/split of the existing 1 equity share of face value of ₹10 each fully paid up into 2 equity shares of face value of ₹5 each fully paid up. The company has set July 4, 2025, as the record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for sub-division/split of existing shares.
 
It is worth noting that the company is under Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM LT: Stage 1) on the BSE.

