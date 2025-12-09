Home / Industry / Auto / Ashok Leyland launches high-efficiency P15 and H4 engines at EXCON 2025

Ashok Leyland launches high-efficiency P15 and H4 engines at EXCON 2025

The new engine rangeP15 (49 and 55 HP) and H4 Unipack (55 and 74 HP), is manufactured at the company's facilities and aligned with global quality standards

Ashok Leyland introduces high-efficiency P15 and H4 engines at EXCON
Ashok Leyland introduces high-efficiency P15 and H4 engines at EXCON
Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 5:20 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland has unveiled a next-generation series of compact engines at EXCON 2025, offering higher performance and enhanced efficiency, a top official said on Tuesday.

The new engine rangeP15 (49 and 55 HP) and H4 Unipack (55 and 74 HP)is manufactured at the company's facilities and aligned with global quality standards.

Fully compliant with the latest CEV (Construction Equipment Vehicle) Stage V emission norms, the engines are designed for high performance, improved fuel efficiency and long-term reliability across off-highway and industrial applications, the Chennai-headquartered company said in a statement.

Ashok Leyland President for Light Commercial Vehicles, International Operations, Defence and Power Solutions, Amandeep Singh, said, "Our customers need solutions that keep their operations running smoothly and cost-effectively."  "The new P15 and H4 Unipack engines deliver higher power, better fuel efficiency and proven reliability. This launch strengthens our commitment to innovation and supports India's Make in India vision," he added.

The 12th edition of EXCON is being held from December 9 to 13 at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AI investment in auto industry may collapse by 2029, warns report

Ford to use Renault tech, plants for affordable European EVs to beat China

GST 2.0 tilts scales towards ICE; electric vehicle penetration softens

PV retail sales up 20% in November, inventory down to 44-46 days: Fada

Premium

Past gets a second drive as Indian carmakers revive legacy nameplates

Topics :Ashok LeylandAshok Leyland AutoHinduja GroupBengaluru

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story