Ashok Leyland launches high-efficiency P15 and H4 engines at EXCON 2025

Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland has unveiled a next-generation series of compact engines at EXCON 2025, offering higher performance and enhanced efficiency, a top official said on Tuesday.
The new engine rangeP15 (49 and 55 HP) and H4 Unipack (55 and 74 HP)is manufactured at the company's facilities and aligned with global quality standards.
Fully compliant with the latest CEV (Construction Equipment Vehicle) Stage V emission norms, the engines are designed for high performance, improved fuel efficiency and long-term reliability across off-highway and industrial applications, the Chennai-headquartered company said in a statement.
Ashok Leyland President for Light Commercial Vehicles, International Operations, Defence and Power Solutions, Amandeep Singh, said, "Our customers need solutions that keep their operations running smoothly and cost-effectively." "The new P15 and H4 Unipack engines deliver higher power, better fuel efficiency and proven reliability. This launch strengthens our commitment to innovation and supports India's Make in India vision," he added.
The 12th edition of EXCON is being held from December 9 to 13 at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app