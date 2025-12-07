Legacy nameplates return as automakers bank on nostalgia, brand recall

Indian automakers are increasingly tapping into iconic nameplates to capture consumer attention, leveraging nostalgia and brand equity in a market overwhelmed with new models. Industry experts say the strategy is a logical response to intensifying competition across segments, where differentiation is becoming harder.

“Most of these brands have well-accepted equity, and the connection with customers gets established relatively faster, especially in an already crowded model portfolio,” said Srikumar Krishnamurthy, Senior Vice President & Co-Group Head, Corporate Sector Ratings, ICRA. He added that marketing expenditure for a revived nameplate is often significantly lower.

Which brands have successfully returned?

The trend has strengthened in recent years. Tata Motors revived the Sierra nearly three decades after the original model became a cult favourite. Sierra’s comeback mirrors Tata’s 2021 revival of the Safari, which helped the brand reassert its presence in the SUV segment among both nostalgic buyers and first-time SUV shoppers.

Maruti Suzuki set an early benchmark with the Baleno, originally a sedan from the early 2000s, reintroduced in 2015 as a premium hatchback under Nexa. The modern Baleno went on to become one of the company’s top sellers, demonstrating the brand power of familiar badges. Hyundai relaunched the Santro in 2018, banking on the model’s strong emotional resonance among Indian families. Mahindra refreshed its iconic Scorpio lineage with the Scorpio-N in 2022 while retaining the earlier version as the “Scorpio Classic” to preserve brand loyalty. Why do legacy nameplates work? Anurag Singh, Advisor at Primus Partners, said strong existing brands give OEMs an edge in a cluttered marketplace. “There are so many OEMs and each of them have many models, so brand strength is very important to stand out. It makes sense to re-use brands where equity already exists and its persona matches the new product,” he noted.