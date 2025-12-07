Legacy nameplates return as automakers bank on nostalgia, brand recall

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2025 | 9:37 AM IST
Indian automakers are increasingly tapping into iconic nameplates to capture consumer attention, leveraging nostalgia and brand equity in a market overwhelmed with new models. Industry experts say the strategy is a logical response to intensifying competition across segments, where differentiation is becoming harder.
“Most of these brands have well-accepted equity, and the connection with customers gets established relatively faster, especially in an already crowded model portfolio,” said Srikumar Krishnamurthy, Senior Vice President & Co-Group Head, Corporate Sector Ratings, ICRA. He added that marketing expenditure for a revived nameplate is often significantly lower.
Which brands have successfully returned?
The trend has strengthened in recent years. Tata Motors revived the Sierra nearly three decades after the original model became a cult favourite. Sierra’s comeback mirrors Tata’s 2021 revival of the Safari, which helped the brand reassert its presence in the SUV segment among both nostalgic buyers and first-time SUV shoppers.
Maruti Suzuki set an early benchmark with the Baleno, originally a sedan from the early 2000s, reintroduced in 2015 as a premium hatchback under Nexa. The modern Baleno went on to become one of the company’s top sellers, demonstrating the brand power of familiar badges.
Hyundai relaunched the Santro in 2018, banking on the model’s strong emotional resonance among Indian families. Mahindra refreshed its iconic Scorpio lineage with the Scorpio-N in 2022 while retaining the earlier version as the “Scorpio Classic” to preserve brand loyalty.
Why do legacy nameplates work?
Anurag Singh, Advisor at Primus Partners, said strong existing brands give OEMs an edge in a cluttered marketplace. “There are so many OEMs and each of them have many models, so brand strength is very important to stand out. It makes sense to re-use brands where equity already exists and its persona matches the new product,” he noted.
Legacy-inspired relaunches also include Maruti’s Grand Vitara and Mahindra’s Bolero Neo, which, though not direct returns, leverage the brand familiarity attached to earlier models.
Are there risks in nostalgia-driven relaunches?
Analysts caution that not all revivals resonate. Consumer tastes evolve rapidly, and design or positioning missteps can dilute nostalgia’s effectiveness. A revived nameplate must blend emotional appeal with contemporary styling, features and performance to succeed.
What lies ahead for the industry?
Given rising customer acquisition costs and increasing model proliferation, automakers are expected to double down on the formula — combining modern engineering with familiar, trusted and emotionally resonant nameplates to attract both loyalists and younger buyers discovering the brands for the first time.
