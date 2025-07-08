Auto component industry seeks national strategy on critical materials

Facing potential production losses due to a shortage of rare earth magnets, the auto component industry body ACMA on Tuesday sought a national strategy on critical materials to secure electric vehicle production in the country.

Terming the rare earth shortages as a major concern, Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) President Shradha Suri Marwah said that the industry is agile and has started to work on alternative solutions.

"The limited availability of rare earth magnets remains a concern, underscoring the need for a national strategy on critical materials to secure the future of EV and mobility manufacturing in India," she stated.