Jaguar Land Rover sees 11% drop in Q1 dispatches to global dealers

The UK market was the most impacted by the planned cessation of the legacy Jaguar models

Tata Motors shares on Monday ended flat at 688.85 apiece on BSE. | File Photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 7:30 PM IST
Jaguar Land Rover on Monday said its dispatches to dealers declined by 11 per cent year-on-year to 87,286 units for the first quarter ended June 30.

Compared to the prior year, wholesale volumes for the first quarter were down in North America, Europe and the UK by 12 per cent, 14 per cent and 25 per cent respectively, JLR said in a statement.

The UK market was the most impacted by the planned cessation of the legacy Jaguar models, it added.

The British marquee brand said its retail sales for the April-June period this year stood at 94,420 units, a dip of 15 per cent as compared with same period last fiscal. Volumes reduced in line with the company's expectations following a challenging quarter, it said.

This largely reflects the planned wind down of legacy Jaguar models ahead of the launch of new Jaguar, and a pause in shipments to the US during April 2025 following the introduction of US import tariffs, it added.

Tata Motors shares on Monday ended flat at 688.85 apiece on BSE.

Topics :Jaguar Land RoverEuropeBSE

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

