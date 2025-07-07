Home / Industry / Auto / Skoda Auto Volkswagen India to manage Bentley operations from July 2025

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India to manage Bentley operations from July 2025

SAVWIPL becomes Bentley's exclusive importer and distributor in India from July 2025, establishing Bentley India and expanding its luxury portfolio in the country

Volkswagen, Skoda
A new entity, Bentley India, has been established under the SAVWIPL umbrella to manage the brand’s end-to-end functions in the country. (Photo: Reuters)
Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 6:13 PM IST
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India (SAVWIPL) has added the British luxury carmaker Bentley to its portfolio, becoming the exclusive importer, distributor and service provider for Bentley cars across India, effective July 2025.
 
A new entity, Bentley India, has been established under the SAVWIPL umbrella to manage the brand’s end-to-end functions in the country, including marketing, retail network development and after-sales service. Abbey Thomas has been appointed Brand Director, Bentley India, and will be responsible for overseeing the brand’s strategy and operations in the market.
 
Bentley’s retail footprint under SAVWIPL will initially include new dealership setups in Bengaluru and Mumbai, with an outlet in New Delhi to follow.
 
Piyush Arora, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, stated, ‘Welcoming Bentley into the SAVWIPL family completes our portfolio. India’s appetite for uncompromising luxury is growing rapidly. Additionally, Abbey’s deep understanding of the Indian market makes him the ideal leader to steer Bentley India towards new milestones.’ 
 
Jan Bures, Executive Director, Sales, Marketing and Digital at Škoda Auto Volkswagen India, said, ‘The ever-growing ultra-high-net-worth individuals segment in India will benefit from this new association, and we, along with our new dealer partners, will ensure the best of luxury and performance for our customers.’
 
Bentley has maintained a presence in India for more than two decades, serving a limited but stable base of ultra-high-net-worth individuals. Its product portfolio includes models such as the Bentayga, Flying Spur and Continental GT, all of which are imported as completely built units (CBUs). Under SAVWIPL, Bentley’s integration is expected to provide a more streamlined ownership experience with access to shared group infrastructure and retail best practices.
 
With the addition of Bentley, SAVWIPL now oversees the India operations of Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, Lamborghini and Bentley, consolidating a comprehensive premium and luxury car portfolio in the country under a single corporate entity.
 
Headquartered in Pune, SAVWIPL operates two manufacturing facilities in Chakan and Shendra (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar). The company continues to invest in both electric and internal combustion engine (ICE) technologies for the Indian market.

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 6:13 PM IST

