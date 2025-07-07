Home / Industry / Auto / June auto sales up 5%, PVs rise 2.5% despite rains and tight liquidity

June auto sales up 5%, PVs rise 2.5% despite rains and tight liquidity

Passenger vehicle sales grew modestly by 2.5% in June as rains and liquidity concerns affected demand, while all other segments also recorded positive year-on-year growth

PV retails slipped 1.49 per cent month-on-month yet delivered a 2.45 per cent year-on-year uplift
Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 11:09 AM IST
Retail sales of passenger vehicles witnessed a modest 2.5 per cent rise in June and during the first quarter of the financial year, as heavy rains and tight market liquidity weighed on footfall and conversion, said the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) on Monday.
 
Overall passenger vehicle (PV) sales rose from 290,593 units in June 2024 to 297,722 units in June 2025. All the top six players, excluding Hyundai Motor (down 2 per cent) and Tata Motors (down 8 per cent), saw growth in sales. Market leader Maruti Suzuki India registered a marginal rise of 0.5 per cent, Mahindra & Mahindra over 11 per cent, Toyota Kirloskar Motor over 15 per cent, and Kia India around 7 per cent during the month under review.
 
Overall automobile retail sales for June 2025 recorded a healthy 5 per cent year-on-year growth to 2.004 million units, up from 1.91 million in June 2024. Segment-wise, every category closed in the green, with two-wheelers rising 5 per cent, three-wheelers 6 per cent, tractors 9 per cent, and commercial vehicles 7 per cent, alongside 2.5 per cent growth in PVs. 
 
“Last month was better than expected, as we were anticipating slightly lower growth. This may improve further. The positive is that the monsoon has been good, while the US tariff issue and Chinese rare metal issue were major concerns for the industry. As of now, none of the original equipment manufacturers has flagged any supply shortage due to the rare earth crisis,” said C. S. Vigneshwar, president of FADA.
 
Overall automobile retail volume for the first quarter also witnessed a 4.85 per cent rise, with PVs up 2.59 per cent and two-wheelers 5 per cent, alongside three-wheelers rising 12 per cent, commercial vehicles marginally up 1 per cent, construction equipment up 11 per cent, and tractors 6 per cent. “While two-wheelers showed some early-cycle softness, we remain confident of a robust ramp-up in the coming months as seasonal demand and targeted OEM initiatives take effect,” Vigneshwar added.
 
PV retails slipped 1.49 per cent month-on-month yet delivered a 2.45 per cent year-on-year uplift. “Heavy rains and tight market liquidity weighed on footfall and conversion, even as elevated incentive schemes and fresh bookings lent selective support. Some dealers indicated that certain PV OEMs have introduced compulsory billing procedures—such as automatic wholesale debits—to meet volume targets; inventory consequently stands at around 55 days. June thus painted a picture of modest but steadfast PV performance amid varied market cues,” he added. 
 
Two-wheeler retails dipped 12.48 per cent month-on-month but still notched a 4.73 per cent gain on a year-on-year basis. While festival and marriage-season demand provided a boost, financing constraints and intermittent variant shortages moderated sales. Early monsoon rains and rising electric vehicle penetration also shaped buying patterns. “Several dealers cited compulsory billing and forced stock lifts—often via auto-debit wholesales—leading to mandated high days of inventory aligned with festival-season targets. Overall, June demonstrated a resilient two-wheeler performance amid mixed market signals,” Vigneshwar said.
 
Commercial vehicle retails declined 2.97 per cent month-on-month while achieving a robust 6.6 per cent year-on-year expansion. Early-month deliveries buoyed volumes before monsoon-induced slowdowns and constrained liquidity dampened enquiries and conversions.

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

