Auto Expo 2025 Guide: Expected Launches, Free Tickets, and Key Dates

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, previously known as the Auto Expo will take place in Delhi from Jan 17 to 22, 2025. The occasion will showcase brands like Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, and others

Auto expo
Auto expo (Photo- Sanjay K Sharma)
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 5:59 PM IST
The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, one of the most important events in the automobile industry, is scheduled to take place in India. This major event, formerly known as the Auto Expo, will go on from January 17 to January 22. The expo, which will take place in three locations with distinct themes, is expected to present a wide range of concepts and production-ready cars. 
 
The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Sierra EV, Bajaj's second CNG motorcycle, Vinfast's EV lineup, the electrified Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, and MG's captivating Cyberster roadster are just a few of the interesting vehicles that enthusiasts can expect this time.

Auto Expo 2025: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Different Venues 

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo will be revealed across three different places, each emphasising on unique automotive themes:
 
    • Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan: This primary venue will display a wide range of exhibits, including vehicles, cutting-edge mobility technologies, tires, batteries, innovations in metal, and bicycles.
      
    • Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in Dwarka: This venue will be exclusively dedicated to auto parts and components.

    • India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noid: This highlight will be on displaying construction equipments made in India.  ALSO READ: All eyes on EV launches, Chinese 'presence' at expanded Auto Expo

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Dates 

Even though the expo opens on January 17, there are particular times when the general public can enter: 
 
    • Public Access: Open to all from January 19 to 22, 2025. 
    • Media Access: Members of the press can go in on January 17, 2025. 
    • Dealers and Special Invites: These guests will have access on January 18, 2025.  ALSO READ: Numeros Motors to launch electric two wheeler in Bharat Mobility Expo

Auto Expo 2025: How to get free tickets?

By registering on the official website, www.bharat-mobility.com, you can attend the event for free. You will receive an email with a QR code as your tickets for access, after completing the registration process.
 
First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

