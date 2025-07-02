Auto sector seeks full CAFE exemption for N1 light commercial vehicles

The Indian automobile industry has urged the central government to completely exempt N1 light commercial vehicles (LCVs)—defined as goods-carrying vehicles with a gross vehicle weight not exceeding 3.5 tonnes—from the upcoming Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFE) norms set to take effect from April 2027, sources told Business Standard.

Last month, industry body the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) submitted the exemption request on multiple grounds, including a prolonged sales slowdown in the N1 segment, rising costs due to frequent regulatory changes, weak electric vehicle penetration in this category, limited access to affordable finance for buyers, and its negligible overall environmental impact.

A total of 466,623 N1 vehicles were sold in India in FY25, marking a 5.81 per cent year-on-year decline, according to SIAM. Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, and Ashok Leyland were the top three players in the segment during the year. ALSO READ: India eyes resolution on China's rare earth curbs impacting auto sector CAFE norms—short for Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency—are government-mandated fuel consumption standards that require auto manufacturers to meet fleet-wide average carbon dioxide emission targets based on vehicle weight and sales volume. These norms are intended to reduce oil imports and carbon emissions from road transport. Automakers failing to meet the targets are liable to pay penalties on a per-vehicle basis.

Ongoing discussions between the auto industry, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), the Ministry of Power (MoP), and the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) are focused on the next two regulatory phases—CAFE-3 and CAFE-4—which will apply from April 2027 onwards. Each phase is expected to remain in effect for five years, stretching the regulatory horizon to March 2037. SIAM’s formal submission to the government argued that the N1 segment has faced prolonged stress, with sales declining at a compound annual rate of 1.64 per cent between FY19 and FY25. Although there was a brief volume bump post-pandemic due to last-mile delivery demand, the trend has since reversed.

The segment’s performance, SIAM said, is not in sync with overall GDP growth, pointing to deeper structural weaknesses. A key factor behind the stagnation has been the rapid succession of regulatory changes—from the BS-IV to BS-VI transition in 2020, the rollout of real driving emissions (BS 6.2) in 2023, to the proposed ethanol fuel standards (E20), extended producer responsibility for scrappage (ELV EPR), quality control orders (QCO), new safety norms, WLTP testing, and the forthcoming BS-VII norms. SIAM did not respond to Business Standard’s queries regarding the matter. According to sources, SIAM also flagged the steep affordability gap between Indian LCV buyers and their European counterparts. While a European operator typically buys an LCV with 9–10 months of income, in India the equivalent purchase requires over 40 months of earnings. Around 80 per cent of N1 owners in India are single-driver operators with annual incomes between ₹5 lakh and ₹12.5 lakh, who rely on their vehicles for daily income.

SIAM also cited additional hurdles for these buyers, such as limited access to low-interest loans from public sector banks, reliance on higher-cost non-banking lenders, and urban traffic restrictions that limit vehicle operation hours—reducing asset utilisation and return on investment. N1 vehicles also face competition from cheaper, more flexible three-wheeler cargo carriers, the industry body noted. Crucially, SIAM underscored that N1 vehicles contribute just 1.7 per cent to transport-related greenhouse gas emissions in India and only 0.13 per cent to the transport sector’s crude oil import bill. Given this low environmental impact, the industry argued that imposing CAFE targets on this segment would yield marginal climate benefits while severely affecting affordability and livelihoods.