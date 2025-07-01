Maruti Suzuki India's total sales decline 6% to 167,993 units in June

Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday reported a 6 per cent year-on-year decline in total sales to 167,993 units in June.

The country's largest carmaker had sold a total of 179,228 units in June 2024.

Its total domestic passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers stood at 118,906 units last month compared to 137,160 units in the year-ago period, a dip of 13 per cent, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

"The slowdown in passenger vehicle sales is largely due to a sharp decline in the smaller segment cars. Historically, passenger vehicle sales used to grow at 1.5 times the GDP growth. But now, even after 6.5 per cent GDP growth, the car market is nearly flat," MSI Senior Executive Officer Rahul Bharti said.

"This is clearly an affordability issue," Bharti said. Since 2019, the entry-level price point in the industry has jumped by over 70 per cent, largely driven by stricter regulations, and sales of smaller cars have fallen by over 70 per cent. Sales of mini-segment cars Alto and S-Presso declined to 6,414 units against 9,395 units in the same month last year. Sales of compact cars, including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, and WagonR, also fell to 54,177 units from 64,049 units in June 2024.