Hyundai Creta tops June sales, trails Wagon R in H1 2025 rankings

Creta records 15,786 units in June 2025, just ahead of Dzire, and ranks second in H1 sales as SUV demand remains strong amid competition from Maruti's broad lineup

Hyundai Creta Electric
With SUVs continuing to dominate customer preferences in India, Hyundai’s performance in H1 2025 signals robust demand in the segment. | File Image
Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 8:44 PM IST
Hyundai’s popular mid-size SUV, the Creta, has emerged as the top-selling passenger vehicle in India for June 2025, edging ahead of Maruti Suzuki’s Dzire by a narrow margin.
 
According to industry data, the Hyundai Creta recorded sales of 15,786 units in June, ahead of the Dzire at 15,484 units, followed by the Brezza with 14,507 units and the Ertiga at 14,151 units.
 
For the January–June 2025 period, the Creta was the second highest-selling model with 1,00,560 units, just behind Maruti Suzuki’s Wagon R, which led with 1,01,424 units. The Dzire followed with 96,101 units, Brezza with 93,729 units, and Swift with 93,098 units.
 
According to Hyundai, the Creta has been the best-selling model in the country for three out of the first six months of the year—March, April and June. June 2025 also marked the tenth anniversary of the Creta nameplate.
 
“Becoming the best-selling model in June 2025, exactly as it completes 10 years in the country, is a testament to the love and trust that Indian customers have placed in the brand,” said Tarun Garg, whole-time director and chief operating officer, Hyundai Motor India, in a statement. 
 
The monthly performance of the Creta showed a steady trend, with the model topping the charts in March with 18,059 units, in April with 17,016 units and again in June. The Dzire briefly took the lead in May with 18,084 units, but Hyundai regained the top spot the following month.
 
With SUVs continuing to dominate customer preferences in India, Hyundai’s performance in H1 2025 signals robust demand in the segment. Maruti Suzuki remains a strong competitor with multiple models—the Dzire, Brezza, Ertiga, Swift and Wagon R—continuing to perform well.
 

Topics :Auto industry IndiaHyundai MotorsCar salesSUVs

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 7:52 PM IST

