Auto retail sales see record 2.61 million units in April: FADA data

Automobile retail sales witnessed the highest-ever April sales last month, retailing 2.61 million units — a 12.94 per cent expansion versus last April. This was mainly driven by rural India outshining urban areas during the month, carrying forward the GST 2.0 momentum.

Along with the industry numbers, five of the six vehicle categories, including two-wheelers (13 per cent), three-wheelers (7 per cent), passenger vehicles (12 per cent), commercial vehicles (15 per cent) and tractors (23.22 per cent), posted record April sales, according to data shared by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). The only category that witnessed a dip in sales was construction equipment, which was down by 2 per cent.

"With this momentum, we are expecting double-digit growth in FY27. The reasons for this stellar show were improved affordability post-GST 2.0, the Reserve Bank of India's supportive rate stance, which has translated into stronger EMI comfort, and a healthy marriage-season pipeline as the principal demand drivers," said Sai Giridhar, vice president, FADA. "This clearly underlines that the structural demand momentum which defined the second half of FY26 has carried into the new financial year. The sequential MoM softness of 3 per cent reflects the customary post-March seasonal reset rather than any erosion in underlying demand," Giridhar said. During the month, passenger vehicle retails were seen at 407,355 units, a robust 12.21 per cent year-on-year expansion and the best-ever April on record. The segment's defining feature was the continued outperformance of Bharat over the metros — rural PV grew 20.40 per cent versus last year, nearly three times the urban pace of 7.11 per cent.

This confirms the structural broadening of personal mobility into Tier-3 and rural India, supported by a small-car revival, sustained SUV demand and a richer alternative powertrain product mix, where CNG share held firm at 22.62 per cent and EV share improved further to 5.77 per cent. PV inventory levels have moved up modestly to a range of 28–30 days, well within the healthy band that we view as constructive. Two-wheeler retails continued their robust momentum in April '26, reaching 1.9 million units, the best-ever April for this category. Importantly, the demand engine remained broad-based, with urban markets growing 14.07 per cent year-on-year and rural markets growing 12.30 per cent year-on-year. Dealers also attributed this performance to improved rural liquidity following a healthy rabi season. The EV share in two-wheelers moderated to 7.76 per cent in April from the elevated 9.79 per cent reading in March — the latter having been amplified by pre-buying activity around the closing window of certain mass-segment EV incentives — yet remained well above the FY26 average of 6.5 per cent.