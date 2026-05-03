Despite a strong March, electric vehicle makers keep discounts high
Aggressive discounting persists in the EV market as automakers juggle inventory, competition, and evolving buyer expectationsAnjali Singh
Aggressive discounting persists in the EV market as automakers juggle inventory, competition, and evolving buyer expectationsAnjali Singh
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First Published: May 03 2026 | 6:08 PM IST