Despite a strong March, electric vehicle makers keep discounts high

Analysts say the persistence of discounts reflects a structural shift in how automakers are managing the still-evolving EV market. “Discounts on electric cars have expanded meaningfully over the past two quarters, in some cases rising 20–50 per cent compared to mid-2025 levels, as automakers respond to higher inventory and intensifying competition,” said Anurag Singh, Managing Director, Primus Partners.

Analysts and dealers attribute the continued discounting to a mix of structural and near-term factors rather than weak demand. A key driver is the need to clear older inventory, particularly Model Year 2024 (MY ’24) and Model Year 2025 (MY ’25) stock, even as fresh units enter the market. At the same time, rising competition and a broader range of EV offerings have forced automakers to stay aggressive on pricing. The sharp, year-end discounts in March — aimed at meeting targets and front-running potential price hikes — have also reset pricing benchmarks, shaping buyer expectations and making deals a key trigger for purchases.