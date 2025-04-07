Auto retail sales up 6.5% in FY25; March plays spoilsport, says Fada

Automobile retail sales recorded a 6.5 per cent growth in the financial year 2024–25, driven primarily by a 5 per cent rise in passenger vehicle sales, an 8 per cent increase in two-wheeler sales, and a 5 per cent uptick in commercial vehicle sales. This compares with a double-digit growth of 10 per cent for the industry in 2023–24.

However, concerns emerged in March, as retail sales declined for the second consecutive month — down 0.7 per cent compared to March 2024. The dip was attributed to a 2 per cent fall in two-wheeler sales, a 6 per cent drop in three-wheeler sales, and a 6 per cent decline in tractor sales, according to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada).

The only silver lining in March’s performance — which otherwise dragged down the financial year’s momentum — was a 6 per cent year-on-year growth compared to March of the previous year, largely due to incentives, festival-driven gains, and new launches.

In February, industry sales were down by 7 per cent, with all categories falling into the red. In absolute numbers, the country saw sales of 26 million vehicles in FY25, versus 24.5 million in FY24.

ALSO READ: E-buses to drive 50% of India business by FY27: JBM Auto's Nishant Arya “The first three weeks of March were notably weak, largely due to the Kharmas period, but sales accelerated significantly in the last week, driven by positive triggers such as Navratri, Gudi Padwa, Eid, and year-end purchasing influenced by depreciation benefits,” said C S Vigneshwar, president, Fada.

Though passenger vehicles posted a good show in March, the dealers' body warned the original equipment manufacturers about a higher inventory level of 50–55 days. “Unrealistic targets, liquidity challenges, and regional pockets of low demand are resulting in PV inventories rising to about 50–55 days. Incentives and festival-driven gains did push overall results higher, but dealers remain cautious about high stock levels and target pressures as the new financial year begins,” Vigneshwar added.

Dealers across India are cautiously optimistic looking ahead to FY26, with Fada projecting mid to high single-digit growth in the two-wheeler segment and low single-digit growth for both PV and CV. Another cause of concern for the government and for the industry is the static growth in the penetration level of electric vehicles. While EV penetration moved marginally up from 7.1 per cent in FY24 to 7.8 per cent in 2025, in March 2025 it came down to 9.9 per cent compared to 10.3 per cent last March.

In passenger vehicles, market leader Maruti Suzuki posted a 3 per cent rise in sales in March to 1,32,423 units. However, a healthy competition is going on between the three majors — Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), and Hyundai Motor — for the second slot. In February, M&M had unseated Hyundai Motor to become the number two player in the market, while in March it was Tata Motors’ turn, by clocking sales of 48,462 units, up 4 per cent compared to last year. M&M saw its sales go up by 17 per cent to 46,297 units versus last year, while Hyundai Motor was hit in the number two race with sales of 42,511 units, down 5 per cent.