Gujarat committed to becoming EV manufacturing hub, says CM Patel

Gujarat is committed to electric mobility and becoming a manufacturing hub for electric vehicles and ancillary equipment, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said on Saturday.

The state has seen registration of over 2.64 lakh electric vehicles, while 800 e-buses are operating, he added. Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the EV manufacturing plant of Matter Energy at Changodar near here, Patel said green growth and EVs are the ways to reduce carbon footprint and face the challenge posed by climate change. "To create green growth environment, the government has encouraged e-mobility and made 800 e-buses operational in Gujarat. Due to encouragement given to EV, its use has increased in Gujarat. The state has seen registration of 2.64 lakh EVs, and we are also increasing EV charging infrastructure," he said. Talking about the EV Policy-2021 and the Atmanirbhar Gujarat Scheme, the CM expressed his resolve to build a 'Green, Clean, Eco-Friendly Gujarat'. The Gujarat State Electric Vehicle Policy, announced in 2021, aims to transition the state's transportation sector towards electric mobility and make the state a manufacturing hub for electric vehicles and ancillary equipment. "India's automotive industry is preparing itself to compete with the world. For the country's youths to strengthen the EV sector by using technology, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Innovate in India programme. With changing times, India has framed special policies and set up infrastructure for the country to become a world leader in the EV sector. In the last 10 years, EV vehicles have seen growth of 640 times, with 70 lakh EVs sold last year, he said. Modi has promoted the electric vehicle manufacturing sector by driving green growth in the country with the mantra of 'Innovate in India.', he said. "India has achieved many landmarks towards green growth in the last one decade. From 2.8 GW, a decade back, India's solar energy capacity has grown to 102.5 GW. Along with solar energy, wind energy has also grown significantly. To encourage solar energy, PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana was launched, benefiting more than 11 lakh families," Patel said. India's total non-fossil fuel based energy capacity has reached 217.62 GW in January 2025, and under Modi's leadership, India is progressing towards becoming the world's third largest renewable energy producing nation, he said. Mohan Lalbhai, founder and group CEO of Matter, said the manufacturing hub at Changodar embodies the company's vision to redefine India's mobility landscape through technology and innovation. The plant will produce the world's first manufactured geared electric motorbike, the Matter Aera, which is its flagship product, he said. Currently, the facility produces 25 vehicles per day in a single shift, and will scale up to an annual capacity of 1.20 lakh units to meet the growing demand, he said.