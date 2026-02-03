Over the next four to five months, Bajaj Auto plans a comprehensive overhaul of its Pulsar lineup as part of a major revamp of the flagship brand. The two-wheeler maker has lined up eight product interventions, underlining its push to strengthen its position in the highly competitive 125cc-plus motorcycle market.

Pulsar remains Bajaj Auto’s most important brand, accounting for the largest share of its overall motorcycle sales. The company says several upgrades and updates rolled out since November have already begun delivering positive results, particularly in the 150cc-plus segment.

Bajaj on new upcoming bikes

Bajaj Auto Executive Director Rakesh Sharma recently shared that following the festive season, the company had refreshed its product cycle as part of its strategy.

Bajaj Auto now expects to complete a full redesign of the Pulsar line-up before the end of this cycle, covering the contemporary N-series, the performance-focused NS-series, and the original Pulsar models. “After the heat and dust of the festival settled down, a slew of new launches prioritised for the 150cc-plus segment have been made since November onwards. Consequently, market share in this key segment has started to move up,” Sharma said. “The waves of these interventions will be unrelenting here onwards, with over eight more such interventions being made in the next four months,” Sharma added. ALSO READ: Yamaha enters India's EV market with EC-06 scooter priced at Rs 1.67 lakh He noted that amid a favourable demand climate, seven product updates introduced over the past two months have contributed to growth and improved market share.

More about the Bajaj new line of bikes “By the end of this period, the entire Pulsar portfolio would be a complete, potent, and persuasive portfolio,” said Sharma, adding the company anticipates continuing to increase its market share and surpassing industry growth in the 125cc-plus segment, particularly in the 150cc-plus category. In addition to Pulsar, Bajaj Auto is assessing the necessity of broadening its range of brands. Sharma stated that measures are in place to close the obvious gap in the 125cc market. Additionally, he noted that although the Dominar brand is not as well-known in India, it is far more successful abroad. He added, “We sell more 250cc-plus bikes in Mexico than we sell in India".